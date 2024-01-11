close_game
Connections NYT hints and answers for January 11, 2024

Connections NYT hints and answers for January 11, 2024

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Jan 11, 2024 01:59 PM IST

Get hints and answers for New York Time's 'Connections' for today - January 11, 2024

Ready to flex your mental muscles? Dive into today's New York Times Connections! Four brain-bending puzzles await, each concealing clever clues like hidden spies. Crack the cryptic codes and reveal the secret treasures within. Embark on this January 11th wordplay adventure and ignite your inner detective! Or, jump straight to the answers if you're feeling bold.

Can you crack today's NYT Connections? (New York Times)
Can you crack today's NYT Connections? (New York Times)

Connections Today Hints for January 11

Yellow: Phases of matter

Green: One and only

Blue: Make a bond of F and PH

Purple: Sits with Pitch

If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.

Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: STATES OF MATTER

Green: ALL-TIMER

Blue: “PH” WORDS THAT ALSO WORK WITH “F”

Purple: ___PITCH

Blow the trumpets before we reveal the answer….

Connections Today: Answer for January 11

Here is the #212 Connections' answer-

STATES OF MATTER: GAS, LIQUID, PLASMA, SOLID

ALL-TIMER: GREAT, HERO, ICON, LEGEND

“PH” WORDS THAT ALSO WORK WITH “F”: PHAT, PHEW, PHILLY, PHISH

___PITCH: ELEVATOR, FEVER, PERFECT, SALES

If you are not able to crack today’s ‘Connections’ puzzle, don’t be disheartened. Tomorrow brings a new set of words for you to explore and unravel.

How to play NYT Connections

Ready to wield your words like magic? Connections awaits, a daily puzzle where sixteen veiled clues become portals to four hidden themes. Navigate cunning wordplay and intricate patterns, unravelling the tapestry of Connections piece by piece. Savour the mental thrill as vocabulary sparks and deduction blooms!

What is NYT Connections?

Think you've conquered the crossword summit? The New York Times' ‘Connections,’ woven by master-puzzle-maker Wyna Liu, invites you to tumble down the rabbit hole of four cryptic riddles. Each whispers of a hidden theme, waiting to be unraveled. Fly solo or team up in this daily cerebral dance of wordplay magic. Are you ready to unlock the secrets?

