Connections NYT hints and answers for January 2, 2024

Ready for a word adventure? Today's New York Times Connections challenge has four puzzles, each with 16 tricky clues to figure out. Can you crack today's NYT Connections? (New York Times)

Explore mysterious corners where hidden meanings are waiting, and use hints from previous puzzles as your guide. This January 2nd journey promises excitement for all word explorers. Get ready to solve these puzzles!

Connections Today Hints for January 2nd, 2024

Yellow: Your breakfast favorites

Green: Someone just got in the way

Purple: Show your baseball skills

Blue: Small things

Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: B.L.T Ingredients

Green: Obstruct

Blue: Baseball Stats

Purple: Small___

Connections Today: Answer for January 2, 2024

Here is the #203 Connections' answer-

B.L.T Ingredients: BREAD, BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATO

Obstruct: BLOCK, CLOG, JAM, STOP

Baseball Stats: DOUBLE, HIT, RUN, WALK

Small___: FRY, TALK WONDER, WORLD

Don't give up if you are unable to solve today's "Connections" puzzle. You will have a fresh set of words to examine and decipher tomorrow.

How to play NYT Connections

You'll see a grid of 16 words. These words are all related to four different mystery categories. Your goal is to identify the four groups of four words that share a common connection. This connection could be anything from a theme (e.g., breakfast foods) to a characteristic (e.g., things that rhyme). Click on the four words you believe belong in the same category. If your grouping is correct, all four words will move together and the category name will be revealed. If you're wrong, you get another try but lose one of your four attempts.

What is NYT Connections?

"Connections" by Wyna Liu is a cool new challenge from the New York Times. Forget solving puzzles alone - now, crack codes in four linked riddles! Trust your instincts, and yes, you can use Google! Become the master of "Connections" and claim the puzzle crown.