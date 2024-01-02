Connections NYT hints and answers for January 2, 2024
Get hints and answers for New York Time's 'Connections' for today -January 2, 2024
Ready for a word adventure? Today's New York Times Connections challenge has four puzzles, each with 16 tricky clues to figure out.
Explore mysterious corners where hidden meanings are waiting, and use hints from previous puzzles as your guide. This January 2nd journey promises excitement for all word explorers. Get ready to solve these puzzles!
ALSO READ| Connections NYT hints and answers for January 1, 2024
Connections Today Hints for January 2nd, 2024
Yellow: Your breakfast favorites
Green: Someone just got in the way
Purple: Show your baseball skills
Blue: Small things
If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle. Give it a shot while we cheer for you.
Connections Today: These are categories
Yellow: B.L.T Ingredients
Green: Obstruct
Blue: Baseball Stats
Purple: Small___
Connections Today: Answer for January 2, 2024
Here is the #203 Connections' answer-
B.L.T Ingredients: BREAD, BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATO
Obstruct: BLOCK, CLOG, JAM, STOP
Baseball Stats: DOUBLE, HIT, RUN, WALK
Small___: FRY, TALK WONDER, WORLD
Don't give up if you are unable to solve today's "Connections" puzzle. You will have a fresh set of words to examine and decipher tomorrow.
How to play NYT Connections
You'll see a grid of 16 words. These words are all related to four different mystery categories. Your goal is to identify the four groups of four words that share a common connection. This connection could be anything from a theme (e.g., breakfast foods) to a characteristic (e.g., things that rhyme). Click on the four words you believe belong in the same category. If your grouping is correct, all four words will move together and the category name will be revealed. If you're wrong, you get another try but lose one of your four attempts.
What is NYT Connections?
"Connections" by Wyna Liu is a cool new challenge from the New York Times. Forget solving puzzles alone - now, crack codes in four linked riddles! Trust your instincts, and yes, you can use Google! Become the master of "Connections" and claim the puzzle crown.