Connections NYT hints and answers for January 27, 2024

Calling all word sleuths and puzzle pioneers! The New York Times Connections beckons with four daily labyrinths of language, just ripe for the unraveling. Brace yourself for 64 cryptic clues, each woven into a mesmerizing dance of meaning. Stalled on a tangled trail? Fear not, for January 27th's subtle whisperings will light the way. So, hone your wordplay prowess, channel your inner codebreaker, and let curiosity be your compass as you navigate these exhilarating puzzles! Can you crack today's NYT Connections? (New York Times)

Connections Today Hints for January 27

Yellow: Painful

Green: Keep an eye on

Blue: The Wizard of Oz

Purple: Can't spell ‘W’

If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.

Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: HURT

Green: LOOK AFTER

Blue: SOUGHT AFTER IN “THE WIZARD OF OZ”

Purple: SILENT “W”

Blow the trumpets before we reveal the answer….

Connections Today: Answer for January 27

Here is the #228 Connections' answer-

HURT: ACHE, BURN, SMART, STING

LOOK AFTER: GUARD, MIND, TEND, WATCH

SOUGHT AFTER IN “THE WIZARD OF OZ”: BRAIN, COURAGE, HEART, HOME

SILENT “W”: ANSWER, TWO, WRIST, WRONG

If you are not able to crack today’s ‘Connections’ puzzle, don’t be disheartened. Tomorrow brings a new set of words for you to explore and unravel.

How to play NYT Connections

Calling all word alchemists, ready to transmute 16 cryptic clues into a shimmering tapestry of meaning? Today's NYT Connections is a linguistic riddle, a labyrinth of phrases whispering their secrets. Channel your inner word whisperer, crack the code hidden within each verse, and watch the tapestry bloom forth in its full, breathtaking glory. No incantations needed, just a yearning for language's magic and a touch of playful wit. So, grip your metaphorical quill, unravel the enigma, and ascend to the throne of wordplay mastery!

What is NYT Connections?

Calling all word gladiators, ready for a Sunday joust in the arena of wits? Leave the dusty scrolls of yore behind – Wyna Liu's "Connections" in the Times is your battlefield, a four-headed Sphinx spitting cryptic riddles! This ain't your nana's tea-sipping puzzle; it's a linguistic typhoon where puns pirouette like acrobats on fire, jokes punch harder than a sumo champ, and connections twist like a Möbius strip playground. Conquer solo, a linguistic samurai against the unknown, or gather your wittiest comrades for a word-wrangling brawl of epic proportions. Prepare for groans, guffaws, and the mind-blowing "aha!" that's like fireworks for your brain. So, wordsmiths, sharpen your quills and don your battle armor!