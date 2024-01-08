Connections NYT hints and answers for January 8, 2024
Get hints and answers for New York Time's Connections' for today - January 8, 2024
New York Times Connections is the latest word game that has fuelled the interest of people across the globe, especially those who love puzzles. The game aims at finding the "common threads between words." Today’s challenge is as exciting as it gets.
If you would like to solve today’s puzzle yourself, here are some hints and clues for you. If you want to find the answers, you can jump to the end. Let us solve the mystery together today.
Connections Today: Hints for January 8
Yellow: Orange objects
Green: Skinny things
Blue: Golf essentials
Purple: Shapes
Connections Today: These are the categories
Yellow: Things That Are Orange
Green: Long, Skinny Objects
Blue: Seen On A Golf Course
Purple: Shapes of Capital Greek Letters
If you want to try to solve the puzzle, minimise the page and go ahead. If not, take a look at the answers!
Connections Today: Answers for January 8
Things That Are Orange: Basketball, Carrot, Goldfish, Pumpkin
Long, Skinny Objects: Pole, Rod, Staff, Stick
Seen On A Golf Course: Cart, Club, Hole, Tee
Shapes Of Capital Greek Letters: Circle, Horseshoe, Pitchfork, Triangle
Don’t feel low if you were not able to solve today’s Connections. Tomorrow will be your day!
What is Connections NYT?
NYT’s latest word game has become a social media hit. Associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu is credited by Times with helping to create the game. The puzzle can be played on web browsers and mobile devices. Players are required to group four words that share something in common.
How to play Connections NYT
Each puzzle has 16 words while each grouping of words is split into four categories. The words can be things like book titles, software, country names, and more. If all four words are determined correctly, they are removed from the board. The game ends after four mistakes.