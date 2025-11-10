Elon Musk’s xAI has introduced a new image and video generation feature for its Grok Imagine AI tool. This tool is popularly known for creating AI-generated photos and videos with a user prompt. But now it has gained a new ability that will enable users to convert still images into a short video with animation and motion. Elon Musk shared a post on X (formerly Twitter), confirming the upgrade and showcasing how the images will turn out when converted into animation. Therefore, if you also want to create fun AI videos with your still image, then know how the Grok Imagine AI tool features work. Convert your still images into motion with Grok Imagine AI’s new upgrade- Here’s how it works(AFP)

Grok Imagine AI: How to convert still images into motion video

Elon Musk shared two posts on the microblogging platform X, showing how any still image can be converted into a motion video. The post said, “long-press on any image to turn it into a video.” Then users can prompt the AI tool to make customisations. In the shared video my Musk, he used the prompt, “Add a boyfriend and they transition into muppets.” The video seemed quite realistic and fun, as a sudden transition comes where the couple transform into muppets.

This new AI video generation capability is said to be powered by Grok Imagine, which is a new photo and video generation tool from xAI. X users can directly access this AI tool from the mobile app, allowing them to seamlessly create and post AI-generated content on the platform. Well, converting still images to videos is not something new to the industry, as competitor AI tools like Adobe Firefly, OpenAI Sora, Google Veo, and others provide similar features.

Note that the feature is currently free for everyone to use. However, free-tier users will have limited prompts and queries to ask per day. Whereas, xAI’s Premium or Premium+ subscriptions include greater access to the company’s AI tools and advanced features. Therefore, try out the new AI video generation feature and make fun videos out of still images.