Crompton water heaters of all capacities at up to 50% off on Amazon: Best deals revealed

Winter is here, and mornings are getting colder, making a reliable water heater a must-have at home. Crompton, a trusted name in home appliances, is offering water heaters of all capacities at up to 50% off on Amazon. From compact 3-6 litre models ideal for kitchens and small bathrooms to larger 15-25 litre geysers for bigger families, there is a Crompton water heater for every need. Grab your Crompton water heater at discounted prices on Amazon.

These geysers not only deliver hot water quickly but also come with features like energy efficiency, safety valves, and sturdy build quality, ensuring comfort and safety during the chilly season. With such massive discounts, it is the perfect opportunity to grab your preferred geyser without putting a strain on your budget.

The Crompton InstaBliss 5L water heater is ideal for kitchens or small bathrooms, offering quick hot water with its 3000-Watt copper heating element that heats 33% faster. Its 304-grade stainless steel inner tank ensures rust resistance, while the outer thermoplastic body also prevents corrosion. Equipped with advanced 4-level safety features, twin LED indicators, and able to withstand 6.5-bar pressure, this geyser is reliable and safe. Currently, it comes at 49% off, saving big on your purchase.

Specifications Capacity 5L Wattage 3000W Material 304 Stainless Steel, Copper Pressure Handling 6.5 Bar Indicators Twin LED (Power & Heating)

The Crompton Amica Pro 15L storage water heater is perfect for bathrooms and medium-sized families. Its 2000W heating element efficiently heats water while saving energy, supported by a superior Glassline-coated tank that resists scaling. Rust-proof body and high-rise compatibility make it reliable for urban homes.

With 3-level safety features including thermal cut-off and multi-functional valve, it ensures secure operation. Grab it at ₹6,699 with 44% off for excellent savings.

Specifications Capacity 15L Wattage 2000W Material Glassline-coated tank, Plastic body Pressure Handling 8 Bar Safety Features Thermal cut-off, Multi-functional valve, Capillary thermostat

The Crompton Arno Neo 10L 5-star storage water heater is ideal for small bathrooms and kitchens, offering fast heating with its 2000W element while saving energy. Its metal tank features a magnesium anode to resist rust and corrosion, even with hard water.

Equipped with advanced 3-level safety including thermal cut-off and multi-functional valve, it ensures reliable protection. Available at ₹5,499 with 40% off, it’s a budget-friendly hot water solution.

Specifications Capacity 10L Wattage 2000W Material Metal with magnesium anode Pressure Handling 8 Bar Safety Features Capillary thermostat, Thermal cut-off, Multi-functional valve

The Crompton Solarium Qube 10L 5-star storage water heater is perfect for small bathrooms or kitchens. Its 2000W element heats water quickly while remaining energy efficient. The plastic body is rust-proof, and a magnesium anode protects against corrosion from hard water.

With 3-level safety including thermal cut-off and multi-functional valve, it ensures secure operation. Available at ₹7,299 with 37% off, it also includes free installation and connection pipes.

Specifications Capacity 10L Wattage 2000W Material Plastic with magnesium anode Pressure Handling 8 Bar Safety Features Capillary thermostat, Thermal cut-off, Multi-functional valve

The Crompton Rapid Jet 5L instant water heater is ideal for kitchens and small bathrooms. Its 3000W heating element delivers hot water quickly while remaining energy efficient. The ABS body is durable and rust-proof, and advanced 4-level safety features including pressure release valve and thermal cut-off ensure secure use.

Anti-siphon protection prevents backflow, extending the geyser’s life. Grab it at ₹3,990 with 45% off for a smart, cost-saving solution.

Specifications Capacity 5L Wattage 3000W Material ABS Plastic Pressure Handling 6.5 Bar Safety Features Thermal cut-off, Capillary thermostat, Pressure release valve, Fusible plug

The Crompton Solarium Care 15L 5-star storage water heater is ideal for bathrooms and medium-sized families. Its energy-efficient heating element works with a glassline-coated tank for long-lasting performance. The rust-proof plastic body and 3-level safety features, including thermal cut-off and multi-functional valve, ensure secure use.

Special bath modes like Baby Care, Hair Care, and Hygiene Mode add convenience. Available at ₹9,140 with 32% off, it also includes free installation and pipes.

Specifications Capacity 15L Material Plastic with Glassline-coated tank Safety Features Thermal cut-off, Capillary thermostat, Multi-functional valve Voltage 230V AC Special Feature Customised bath modes, Colour-changing LED

The Crompton Amica Pro 25L 5-star storage water heater is ideal for large families and bathrooms. Its 2000W heating element quickly heats water while saving energy. The rust-proof plastic body with superior Glassline-coated tank ensures durability even with hard water. Advanced 3-level safety features including thermal cut-off and multi-functional valve provide protection against electric shocks and overheating. Available at ₹7,499 with 43% off, it is a value-for-money solution.

Specifications Capacity 25L Wattage 2000W Material Plastic with Glassline-coated tank Pressure Handling 8 Bar Safety Features Thermal cut-off, Capillary thermostat, Multi-functional valve

Similar stories for you

Tankless water heaters for winter mornings in 2025 with back-to-back hot showers and easy steps to choose the right size

5 star water heater for less power usage and steady performance: Top 10 choices for savings on electricity bills

Special price drop on V-Guard appliances: Up to 50% off on geysers, water purifiers and more

Price drop on Crompton water heaters: Consider these for upgrading your water heating solution

Your kitchen needs the best 5L instant geysers for chilly months: Our top picks for every home

FAQs on Crompton water heaters Are Crompton geysers energy efficient? Yes, most Crompton water heaters come with 5-star energy ratings, consuming less electricity while providing consistent hot water.

Do Crompton water heaters have safety features? Yes, they include features like pressure release valves, thermal cut-off, and shockproof bodies to ensure safe operation.

How long does a Crompton water heater take to heat water? Depending on the capacity, most models heat water in 5–20 minutes for smaller units and 30–40 minutes for larger ones.

Can Crompton geysers handle hard water? Yes, their stainless steel tanks and glass wool insulation are designed to resist corrosion from hard water.

How easy is it to install a Crompton water heater? Installation is straightforward with a professional, and most units come with wall-mounting kits and manuals for guidance.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.