News / Technology / Death Stranding creator Hideo Kojima announces new action espionage game that’s also a movie

Death Stranding creator Hideo Kojima announces new action espionage game that’s also a movie

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Feb 01, 2024 08:51 AM IST

Death Stranding director Hideo Kojima unveils a groundbreaking action espionage game blending film and gaming.

The creator of Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding, Hideo Kojima, has a new action espionage game in the pipeline. He revealed this exciting news during the State of Play stream today.

Japanese video game designer Hideo Kojima attends The Game Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California, on December 7, 2023. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP)(AFP)

Kojima said this game is a brand-new IP that combines film and gaming elements.

“Of course, it is an interactive game,” Kojima said, “but it is also a movie at the same time.”

The game will be developed by Kojima Productions in collaboration with Sony, after they finish Death Stranding 2. It will be released on PlayStation 5. Kojima said he was “confident” this game “will be the culmination of my work”, adding: “we hope to transcend the barriers between film and video games.”

Kojima and Hermen Hulst, the head of PlayStation Studios, then left the stage, saying “stay tuned”. The camera zoomed out to show a Columbia Pictures sign with the word ‘Physint’ underneath it.

{This is a developing story, please stay tuned with us for the latest updates}

