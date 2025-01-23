Decoding MapmyIndia and Qualcomm’s deal, Airtel’s complexity and TikTok unbanned

We’ll talk a bit about the intersection of cars and technology this week. Perhaps, a refreshing break from an incessant AI chatter. I’ll start with a rather interesting announcement that dropped a few days ago. Indian mapping experts MapmyIndia and global chip making giants Qualcomm will be working together to make tech for cars, commercial vehicles and 2-wheelers. I have a feeling you’ll be interfacing with the emerging technology solutions , in the next line of vehicle launches later in 2025. A bit of context here, since MapmyIndia has been in the news recently. In December, the company detailed plans to emerge its B2C, or business to consumer vertical, into an independent entity (shares dropped around 4%, in the aftermath). Now, with the Qualcomm partnership being the first big announcement since the corporate realignment, the vision’s becoming clearer (stock went up around 4%). Last year, I spoke with Rohan Verma who was then the CEO of the company—and he talked about fighting in a space dominated by Google Maps, focusing on building unique features and building solutions for governments too, such as an emergency system that works with disaster response agencies to analyse water level and predict changes using AI. I am certain there is more to come from MapmyIndia, with B2B and B2C. Airtel Warning

Google Maps

Back to the matter at hand, which is underlined by the fact that Qualcomm’s broad spectrum Snapdragon Digital Chassis platform will now find a layer of MapmyIndia’s expertise. That’ll be mapping, for instance, with cloud-based connectivity than we are perhaps accustomed to. Both companies make it clear, the idea is to integrate in-car connectivity to ‘mid-tier and low-tier vehicles’. That means more affordable vehicles will get more connected features. For now, the ballpark tends to be upwards of ₹10,00,000 for a car to have the good-to-have connectivity options such as built-in mapping and smartphone based monitoring.

The outline is clear—MapmyIndia will use the utilize Qualcomm Technologies’ Snapdragon Auto Connectivity Platform and also integrate Snapdragon Car-to-Cloud Services with its MAPPLS automotive services to create comprehensive (of course, customisable as a carmaker demands it) solution for 2W, 4W and commercial vehicles that utilize the Snapdragon Digital Chassis solution. Vehicle management and user data, maps and navigation as well as a host of other services (often more relevant for commercial vehicles that are part of larger fleets).

A few days ago, Qualcomm announced a bunch of partnerships with automakers including Indian brand Mahindra, with generative AI as the key component. There is also confirmation that Mahindra’s upcoming BE 6 and XEV 9e electric vehicles, are powered by the Snapdragon Digital Chassis and Snapdragon Cockpit Platform. This is one example of where Qualcomm’s partnership with MapmyIndia, may find easy integration. Qualcomm is also working with Hyundai to develop the next-generation advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and digital cockpit systems.

INTERESTS?

At first glance, most of you may have brushed aside this official release as something rather harmless. But when I saw it, the alarm bells went off. Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance have entered into a “strategic partnership”, the idea being to leverage Airtel’s 370 million (and counting) use base for Bajaj Finance’s claimed 27 product lines. Let me simplify this for you — Airtel’s touchpoints including the Thanks app for smartphones and even Airtel’s physical stores, will be used to sell financial services. If you’re thinking of this as a competitor to Jio Finance, you’d be absolutely on point.

Business dealings aren’t the reason I am worried, and this is no different. Instead, my worries stem from how this partnership effectively means that the many, many numbers used by the Bajaj Finance tele-calling army, to spam users, will likely no longer be marked as “suspected spam”. Airtel of course hasn’t said anything on these lines (of course they wouldn’t), but this is at odds with the network level spam detection warning label Airtel was excitedly talking up just a few months ago.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again — this is why you need Truecaller on your phone, if you really are serious about spam call warnings. Even more so, since they've just released the overhauled app for iPhones, with live caller identification. They don’t have these distractions along the way (at least not till now), such as trying to build a financial services platform to compete with Jio’s app. A spam fighting network is only fighting spam, till the spammers don’t become friends. It’s the way of the corporate world.

MOVE

Back to the cars and technology conversations. Call it the Auto Expo or the Bharat Mobility Expo, the scale doesn’t change and neither does the interest of the masses. This edition was no different, with a number of new car launches taking the headlines (as they should, this generation of cars is likely a definite step forward in most aspects). A few themes stood out more prominently, and I’ll take this opportunity to run you through those.

Hyundai Creta EV

Electric vehicles (EVs), not entirely surprisingly, is where most car makers are focusing on. Mahindra made their bets clear with the BE 6 and the XEV 9e a few weeks ago, and the competition landscape is also shaping up. The need of the hour, if EV adoption in India is to increase, is affordability (alongside public charging infra). The lower the better, to summarise this. Having more options in the ₹ 10 lakh and ₹ 20 lakh price band is key. That seems to be happening with Hyundai Creta EV and likely the Maruti eVitara (prices haven’t been announced, but they’ll compete with the Creta EV).

Tata Harrier EV

Even beyond the more price focused EVs that are expected to (somewhat) light up the sales charts, electric mobility is very much in Vogue. Kia’s EV6 and EV9, the Tata Harrier.EV, the returning Tata Sierra in an EV avatar, and the MG Cyberstar electric sports car underline that broad trend which still isn’t backed by sales figures. According to official data, total EV sales for the year 2024 was pegged at 14,08,245 units—the key here is, this includes electric 2W and commercial vehicles, which would have made the major chunk of these numbers. Total internal combustion engine vehicle sales in the same period? Around 43 lakh units.

SUVs continue to be popular. The first glimpses of the Tata Harrier.EV, a much-awaited Tata Harrier petrol, the new Skoda Kodiaq and the MG Majestor point to this. Clearly, Indian car buyers are happy shelling money for a form factor that doesn’t always have the best driving dynamics, or use of space inside the cabin. Preferences, as they say.

TICK-TOCK

The ban was being celebrated. Making America great again, perhaps. Then the rug was pulled, and an un-banning was equally celebrated. We still don’t know what is up between the United States and TikTok, and I for sure cannot say with certainty what the situation will be by the time you read this. The Trump administration has put forward the proposal that “a joint venture between the current owners and/or new owners whereby the U.S. gets a 50% ownership in a joint venture setup…”—at least that’s what Donald Trump explained in a post on Truth Social. Let’s see how this unfolds, within a window of 75 days.