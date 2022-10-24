How Apple's Tim Cook and Google's Sundar Pichai celebrated Diwali

Diwali- the auspicious festival celebrating the triumph of good over evil is celebrated in India and also in the world, thanks to the extended diaspora worldwide. Twitter today is abuzz with Diwali greetings. From common people to famous celebrities, all are expressing their excitement and joy.

Diwali greetings by Tim Cook

Apple's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tim Cook shared a photo through his Twitter handle to wish people on the festival of light . He wrote, "This photo beautifully captures why Diwali is known as the Festival of Lights. Wishing all who celebrate a holiday full of joy and prosperity. #ShotoniPhone by Apeksha Maker."

Since last few years Cook shares Diwali greetings with a picture clicked on an Apple's smartphone. Continuing the tradition, this year he shared picture of blazing diyas decorated with flowers. He informed in the tweet that the picture posted has been shot on an iPhone by Apeksha Maker. However, unlike previous year, he didn't share the model of iPhone through which the picture is shot.

Apeksha Maker is the co-founder of Mumbai-based company studio ‘The House of Pixels’. She is well renowned for her pictures taken from iPhone. Photos taken on several iPhone generations can be found on her Instagram account. She just posted photos taken with an iPhone Pro Max to her Instagram account, thus it is likely that the photo Tim Cook shared was also taken with that device.

Google CEO's Diwali wishes

Sundar Pichai, the Indian-origin CEO of tech giant Google also shared his greetings on Diwali. Along with Diwali, he was certainly overjoyed with the Indian cricket team's win over Pakistan at the ICC World T20 tournament in Melbourne.

He tweeted, "Happy Diwali! Hope everyone celebrating has a great time with your friends and family. I celebrated by watching the last three overs again today, what a game and performance."

India won by four wickets defeating arch-rival Pakistan in nail biting match which went down the wire. It turned out to be double treat for Indian fans ahead of Diwali.