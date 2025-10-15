Diwali 2025 Gemini Nano Banana trends: Make Bollywood couple pics, pooja scenes and more

Last month, everyone went absolutely bananas over Google Gemini Nano Banana. From the saree trend to figurine crazes, the internet couldn’t get enough. People were busy generating retro-style images of themselves, saree portraits, Bollywood-inspired looks, and more. Now, with Diwali 2025 just around the corner, you can create a whole new set of AI-powered couple shots, Diwali-themed, of course! These prompts let you make fun, unique, and memorable photos with your loved ones. Just copy the prompts, paste them into Google Gemini, upload your images, and wait a few seconds for the fun results. Check out these prompts. 2D video game style artwork - Diwali theme,

Bollywood Style Images

“Imagine a vintage Bollywood poster featuring a romantic couple celebrating Diwali. The woman wears a vibrant saree with traditional jewellery, and the man is dressed in a colourful kurta-pajama. They hold each other in a dramatic, cinematic pose, with warm, glowing lighting highlighting their expressions. The scene bursts with bold colours, intricate details, and the charming, hand-painted style of 1970s Bollywood glamour. Keep the face details accurate.” - upload your own images alongside this prompt.

With Pets

“A couple celebrating Diwali, dressed in festive outfits, the woman in a vibrant saree, the man in a colourful kurta-pajama, playing joyfully with their pets, like puppies or kittens. The scene is filled with glowing diyas, sparkling lights, and colourful Diwali decorations, warm and festive atmosphere, capturing the joy and togetherness of the festival. Make sure to maintain the facial details.” - Upload your own images and the dog/cat alongside the prompt.

Playing with crackers

The couple holding glowing Diwali fuljharis (sparklers) in their hands, with warm, sparkling sparks radiating around. Background filled with soft bokeh of colourful lights, creating a magical, festive atmosphere. Cinematic close-up, warm tones, gentle glow reflecting on the hand, festive Diwali mood, vibrant and joyful.

2D Diwali Pooja Celebration

"2D retro video game art style, a couple performing Diwali pooja at home, joyful atmosphere, colourful flowers scattered around, marigold garlands hanging from the ceiling, warm festive lighting. Render the couple’s faces accurately based on the submitted reference images, capturing their expressions and features. Pixel-art inspired, vibrant colours, cozy and celebratory Diwali mood”

