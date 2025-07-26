Do budget QLED TVs make sense? Ft. Xiaomi G 32 Smart QLED TV

Until a few years ago, you had to pay upwards of ₹50,000 to get a QLED TV. QLED, short for Quantum Dot LED, entered the market as a more premium alternative to traditional LCS TVs. They offer a Quantum Dot Layer, which allows for better blacks, not as good as OLED TVs, but still better than the traditional LCD TVs you find on the market. So, when Xiaomi reached out to me, asking if I would like to review the G 32 Smart QLED TV, which retails for just ₹13,999, I was intrigued. Xiaomi has done a good job at creating a balanced output.(Shaurya Sharma / HT)

How could a TV that costs just ₹13,999 do justice to QLED technology? Is it a QLED in name only? Or is there actually some substance to this TV? I have been using it for several weeks now. I have enjoyed YouTube and some OTT content on it as my secondary TV in my bedroom, and I am now in a position to tell you whether this is a gimmick or if there are good “blacks” on offer.

If you are looking for the full review, I have covered it separately in another article. You can read about its other aspects there, but here I am just going to be talking about the image quality, the level of blacks you can expect, the amount of backlight bleed, the panel's performance, and all of that nerdy stuff. Read on.

So, how is the panel quality?

Well, before we get started, keep the ₹13,999 price tag in mind before you form any judgements. To put it simply, the TV does work as advertised. It has great black levels, especially if there is ambient light in your room. If your room is pitch-dark, you will notice some backlight, which is to be expected as this model does not have local dimming zones. However, as I mentioned, if there is any ambient light whatsoever, the chances are you will not notice it at all.

The 32-inch display has a 1366 X 768 resolution. It is not Full HD or 4K; it is an HD panel. If you are looking at the TV from a distance, you will not notice any reduction in sharpness, especially at this screen size. It also features the Vivid Picture Engine 2, HDR10 support, and support for the DCI-P3 wide colour gamut. I would say the colours are handled rather well.

Yes, they are not comparable to what you would find on a TV that costs ₹40,000–50,000 from a brand like Hisense, or even on an entry-level, edge-lit Samsung model. But again, keeping the price in perspective, I think the colours are rendered well. They are not overly saturated, and if you tweak the settings to your liking, you can get a very good experience from this panel.

Budget QLED TVs are here and they strike a logical compromise.(Shaurya Sharma / HT)

How are the viewing angles?

If you are viewing it from the front or up to a 45-degree angle, I would say they are quite good. The picture remains consistent, and you do not lose any detail. However, unlike more expensive QLED TVs, if you look at it from the side, the image can get washed out quite quickly.

Considering the likely use cases for this TV, in places like offices, hospitals, shops, and so on, this could be an issue. In these scenarios, people viewing from an extreme angle might have some trouble. However, if you are watching from the front, the colours are rendered very well.

Reflections are also well-controlled

Another good thing I noticed is that the TV does not produce many reflections. It has an almost semi-matte panel, and even in bright conditions, the screen remains legible. Yes, in extreme cases, if you place it right beside a window or facing one, you will definitely notice reflections.

That said, with typical ambient light in a room, such as from ceiling lights or a lamp, the chances are it will not trouble you at all. This certainly makes for a much better experience compared to some televisions that have a very glossy surface.

What is the verdict?

I believe a television like this will be used frequently in places such as offices, shops, and other areas with a lot of footfall. Even if you are using it in your home with ambient light, I think the picture quality will be great for the most part, especially considering the price.

However, do not have excessively high expectations when using it in very dim light or pitch-dark conditions. Even then, if you can live with a little backlight bleed and do not mind the lack of perfect, pitch-black levels, you will be happy with the Xiaomi G 32 Smart QLED TV for the most part.

MOBILE FINDER: iPhone 16 LATEST Price And More