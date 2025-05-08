Xiaomi QLED TV FX Pro and Xiaomi 4K TV FX series launched in India- Details

Xiaomi has launched two new smart TVs, the Xiaomi QLED TV FX Pro and Xiaomi 4K TV FX, with built-in Fire TV in India to enhance home entertainment. Both models are introduced in two bigger sizes: 43-inch and 55-inch, claiming to provide an immersive viewing experience. These new smart TVs run on Fire TV OS and support Alexa -enabled remote with a dedicated button to activate the voice assistant. The Xiaomi QLED TV FX Pro and Xiaomi 4K TV FX series are launched at a starting price of just Rs.26499, and Xiaomi is also providing exciting launch offers, which may attract buyers. Know about the new Xiaomi TV series launched in India. Xiaomi QLED TV FX Pro and Xiaomi 4K TV FX series come in 43-inch and 55-inch sizes.(Xiaomi)

Xiaomi QLED TV FX Pro: Specs and features

The Xiaomi QLED TV FX Pro with a sleek and bezel-less design, offering a premium build that may match the aesthetics. It offers several connectivity options such as 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth, and Ethernet. The TV is powered by a quad-core A55 processor paired with 32GB internal storage for a smooth multitasking and lag-free experience. With the 55-inch Xiaomi QLED TV FX Pro, viewers can enjoy a theatre-like experience with pleasing visuals as it offers HDR10+ support. It also comes equipped with 34W box speakers, powered by Dolby Audio, DTS:X, and DTS Virtual:X for immersive sound quality.

Xiaomi 4K TV FX Series: Specs and features

The Xiaomi 4K TV FX Series also features a sleek design with 4K UHD picture quality, offering pleasing visuals. The TV also comes with Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X support for great sound quality to enjoy movies, sitcoms, and other content. The Xiaomi QLED TV FX Pro and Xiaomi 4K TV FX Series, both come with built-in Amazon Fire TV that will offer Universal voice search with Alexa, 12,000+ apps, AirPlay 2, and much more. Therefore, these smart TV could be a great addition to your home entertainment if you are planning for upgrade.

Xiaomi QLED TV FX Pro and Xiaomi 4K TV FX Series: Price and availability

Xiaomi QLED TV FX Pro: The 43-inch model will be priced at Rs.27999, and the 55-inch model will come at a price of Rs.39999. Buyers can avail Rs.2000 cashback on HDFC Bank EMI transactions.

Xiaomi 4K TV FX Series: The 43-inch model will be priced at Rs.26499. Whereas the 55-inch model will come at Rs.36999. Buyers can also avail Rs.2000 cashback on HDFC Bank EMI transactions.

The sale for Xiaomi QLED TV FX Pro and Xiaomi 4K TV FX Series will start on May 12, 2025.