Do not update to Android 16 right now. Pixel phone users are facing problems

Google started to roll out the stable version of Android 16 last week to Pixel phones. However, some early Android 16 users are reporting problems with navigation and gesture controls, hampering day-to-day user activities. Reportedly, several Pixel users are taking to social media, highlighting that the navigation buttons are unresponsive or simply not functioning, and gestures are not responding after downloading the Android 16 update. This showcases major Android 16 bugs, demanding an immediate fix to the user experience. However, it should be noted that not all Pixel owners are experiencing similar issues, and it is only reported in some models. Know if you should update your Pixel to the latest Android version instead of waiting for a fix. Android 16 update is causing problems for users’ day-to-day activities. Here’s everything you need to know.(Google)

Also read: Google pauses 'Ask Photos' AI Feature to address performance issues

Pixel users facing issues with the Android 16 update

Should you update your Pixel phone to Android 16? Well, not just yet, as several early adopters of the new generation Android update are frustrated with unresponsive navigation and gesture control. An X/Twitter user who goes by the name Artem Russakovskii shared a post highlighting the Android 16 bugs. The post said, “Is anyone else experiencing a bug with the Android 16 stable update where the back system gesture stops working and does nothing sometimes? It's easy to fix but it happens again.” In the post thread, the users also shared a video showcasing the unresponsive back button.

Also read: Google to let users test Android 16 desktop mode on phones with external display support, here’s how

Several Pixel owners have also highlighted similar navigation and gesture control issues on Reddit. As of now, the problems are occurring in the Google Pixel 8, Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 6 models. Therefore, not all Pixel users are affected by the Android 16 update. Yet the issue could be really frustrating for users as navigation buttons and gestures are the crucial functionalities of a smartphone. And when the basics are not functioning properly, it could raise doubts over the smartphone brand as well as the software.

Also read: Apple to launch major Siri AI upgrade with iOS 26.4 by March 2026

As of now, Google has not responded to the issue, but we expect a fix to be rolled out soon. If you are someone who is also struggling with similar issues after the Android 16 update, then report the bug to Google. Now, if you have already downloaded the update and are facing these issues, then you have to wait for a fix. And if you are yet to update your Pixel phone to Android 16, then you may want to wait for a couple of weeks for the stable functioning of all features.