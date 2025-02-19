Does iPhone SE 4 launch spell trouble for iPhone 16? Here’s what we think

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to launch later today, bringing a slew of advanced hardware features, including the Apple A18 chipset. It may even include some flagship-level features, such as Apple Intelligence, which is also found in the iPhone 16 series. Here are 5 reasons why the 2025 iPhone 17 series is worth the wait. (Bloomberg)

However, what does this mean for the iPhone 16? After all, it was launched with the promise of Apple Intelligence as well. If the iPhone SE 4 is expected to use the Apple A18 chipset, it places the iPhone 16 in an unusual position, as both devices would share the same processor. This certianly raises questions about how the iPhone 16 will be positioned in Apple's lineup moving forward. Read on to know what we think.

A mid-range device with flagship power

While the iPhone SE 4 may be as powerful as the iPhone 16, it is expected to lack certain key features. Reports suggest that although it will feature the Apple A18 chip—the same 3nm chipset powering the iPhone 16—it may miss out on some premium components, such as the Qualcomm X75 modem, which supports millimetre-wave 5G. Instead, the iPhone SE 4 is rumoured to feature Apple's first in-house 5G modem, which may not support mmWave 5G. However, as this is only speculation, it should be taken with a grain of salt.

Another major differentiator could be the absence of several new hardware features, including the Camera Control Button. Apple introduced this button with the iPhone 16 series, and all four models include it. However, based on leaks from case makers such as Spigen, the iPhone SE 4 is not expected to have this feature, leaving the iPhone 16 series as the only models to offer it. This could be a key factor influencing users’ purchasing decisions.

Additionally, the iPhone SE 4 is not expected to feature Dynamic Island, the premium display innovation introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro and later made standard on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 series. Instead, it is likely to retain a notch, reminiscent of the iPhone 14. This design choice further reinforces its mid-range positioning, making the iPhone 16 series stand out as the more premium option.

The naming conundrum

The iPhone SE branding has always been associated with Apple’s mid-range and entry-level smartphones, distinguishing it from the iPhone 16 lineup, which represents Apple's flagship series. Many consumers prefer flagship models for their premium feel and status, making the iPhone 16 a more attractive choice for those who want the latest and greatest from Apple.

Additionally, iPhone SE models have historically had lower resale value compared to flagship iPhones. This factor may influence potential buyers who consider long-term value when purchasing a new smartphone.

Despite the iPhone SE 4 offering a mid-range price, affordability, and Apple Intelligence, we believe the iPhone 16 will retain its appeal. Those seeking a premium experience, modern design, and exclusive hardware features will likely gravitate towards the iPhone 16 models.

Ultimately, while the iPhone SE 4 will provide a compelling alternative, the iPhone 16’s premium status, additional features, and flagship branding (unless Apple goes for the iPhone 16e branding—which could make things interesting) ensure that it remains a desirable choice for many consumers.