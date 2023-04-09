Double hamper! As Fortnite reveals two anime crossover skins

Epic Games in their gameplay reveal trailer for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2, it was revealed that Attack on Titan skins along with Omni-directional Maneuvering chain as a one-time item will come to the game. So players can latch on the terrains of the Fortnite like Eren. This new reveal features two new skins from the fan favorite anime coming to the game along with a glimpse of MEGA city lookalike. Image Credit: Wit Studio

Wrote by Hajime Isayama, The Attack on Titan manga and anime won the fans' hearts with its action packed plot and brute-flashy battles against Titans. In a previous screening Fortnite revealed Eren Yeager skin and now they tweeted a 12 second mini clip revealing Mikasa Ackerman and Levi Ackerman.

Many players already expressed their reaction for the Fortnite X Attack on Titan and how smooth the Omni-Directional Maneuvering Gear looks. Players are already calling dibs for the Ackerman duo.

Courtesy to the teaser, it seems Fortnite has made much enriched and well-designed skins compared to previous releases like Dragon Ball and Naruto. The chain movement may feel like Spider-man’s web swing that came with the Marvel X Fortnite event. Still considering how the anime portrayed high-paced movement and flashy action, it will be a challenge for Fortnite developers to simulate the same experience. Fans are eagerly waiting for this update to go live so they can actually look and feel how the Omni-Directional Maneuvering Gear works.

ALSO READ| | Another anime franchise is ready to rock the ground of Fortnite, here’s more in details

Nonetheless, Fortnite is set to release their Attack on Titan update on April 11th. Meanwhile players can grind Battle Pass and unlock cosmetics while banking up some V-Bucks for the future.