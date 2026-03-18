Dreame launches two new robotic vacuum cleaners in India, starting at ₹39,999

Dreame Technology has expanded its smart home portfolio in India with the launch of two new robotic vacuum cleaners — the Dreame L40 Ultra AE and the Dreame D20 Ultra. The products have been announced on March 18 and will be available via Amazon India and select Croma stores. Dreame expands its India lineup with two new robotic vacuums. (Dreame) By Aishwarya Faraswal Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun. Read more Read less

The L40 Ultra AE is priced at ₹59,999, while the D20 Ultra comes at ₹39,999. Both models are positioned as all-in-one cleaning solutions designed for modern Indian homes.

Focus on automation and smart cleaning With the growing adoption of smart home devices in India, Dreame’s latest launch reflects a shift toward automated and hands-free cleaning solutions. The two robotic vacuums combine features such as vacuuming, mopping, and self-maintenance, aiming to reduce the need for manual intervention.

Both models come equipped with intelligent navigation systems, obstacle avoidance technology, and smart mapping capabilities. These features allow the devices to move around furniture, detect different surfaces, and optimise cleaning routes across rooms.

The company has also integrated automated mopping systems and smart carpet detection, enabling the devices to adjust their cleaning modes depending on floor type.

Dreame L40 Ultra AE: High suction and advanced automation The premium model, Dreame L40 Ultra AE, is powered by a 19,000Pa suction system supported by the company’s Vormax technology. It also features an upgraded brush system designed to handle dust, debris, and pet hair more efficiently.

One of the key highlights is its MopExtend technology, which allows the device to reach tight corners and edges by extending its mop mechanism. The vacuum also uses 3D-based navigation to detect obstacles and avoid collisions during operation.

The device comes with a multifunctional dock that supports automatic dust emptying, water refilling, mop cleaning, and drying. Additionally, a self-cleaning dock system helps reduce maintenance efforts for users.

Other features include ultrasonic carpet detection, which boosts suction and lifts the mop when carpets are detected, ensuring they remain dry during cleaning.