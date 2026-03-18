Dreame launches two new robotic vacuum cleaners in India, starting at ₹39,999

DREAME D10 Plus Gen 2 Robot Vacuum and Mop, Self-Emptying with 90-Day Dust Storage, 6,000Pa Suction for Carpets & Pet Hair, LiDAR Smart Navigation, 285-Min Runtime, Multi-Floor Mapping, WhiteView Details
DREAME D10 Plus Gen 2 Robot Vacuum and Mop, Self-Emptying with 90-Day Dust Storage, 6,000Pa Suction for Carpets & Pet Hair, LiDAR Smart Navigation, 285-Min Runtime, Multi-Floor Mapping, WhiteView Details
Dreame Technology has expanded its smart home portfolio in India with the launch of two new robotic vacuum cleaners — the Dreame L40 Ultra AE and the Dreame D20 Ultra. The products have been announced on March 18 and will be available via Amazon India and select Croma stores.
Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun.
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The L40 Ultra AE is priced at ₹59,999, while the D20 Ultra comes at ₹39,999. Both models are positioned as all-in-one cleaning solutions designed for modern Indian homes.
Focus on automation and smart cleaning
With the growing adoption of smart home devices in India, Dreame’s latest launch reflects a shift toward automated and hands-free cleaning solutions. The two robotic vacuums combine features such as vacuuming, mopping, and self-maintenance, aiming to reduce the need for manual intervention.
Both models come equipped with intelligent navigation systems, obstacle avoidance technology, and smart mapping capabilities. These features allow the devices to move around furniture, detect different surfaces, and optimise cleaning routes across rooms.
The company has also integrated automated mopping systems and smart carpet detection, enabling the devices to adjust their cleaning modes depending on floor type.
Dreame L40 Ultra AE: High suction and advanced automation
The premium model, Dreame L40 Ultra AE, is powered by a 19,000Pa suction system supported by the company’s Vormax technology. It also features an upgraded brush system designed to handle dust, debris, and pet hair more efficiently.
One of the key highlights is its MopExtend technology, which allows the device to reach tight corners and edges by extending its mop mechanism. The vacuum also uses 3D-based navigation to detect obstacles and avoid collisions during operation.
The device comes with a multifunctional dock that supports automatic dust emptying, water refilling, mop cleaning, and drying. Additionally, a self-cleaning dock system helps reduce maintenance efforts for users.
Other features include ultrasonic carpet detection, which boosts suction and lifts the mop when carpets are detected, ensuring they remain dry during cleaning.
Check out the DREAME L40 Ultra AE Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo on Amazon
Dreame D20 Ultra: Mid-range option with hybrid cleaning
The Dreame D20 Ultra offers a slightly lower suction power of 13,000Pa but still delivers combined vacuuming and mopping capabilities. It features a dual rotary mopping system designed to remove stains and spills effectively.
The device includes edge-cleaning functionality to improve performance along walls and corners. It also offers automatic dust collection, with the company claiming up to 100 days of hands-free usage under test conditions.
Like the premium model, the D20 Ultra uses smart navigation and obstacle avoidance to map spaces and plan cleaning paths. It also features carpet detection and mop lifting to prevent wetting carpets.
The vacuum is powered by a 5200mAh battery, offering up to 250 minutes of runtime, along with faster charging support.
Check out the DREAME D20 Ultra Robot Vacuum Cleaner on Amazon
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Availability and after-sales support
Both models will go on sale starting March 18 through online and offline retail channels. Dreame is offering a one-year warranty on the devices.
The company has also set up after-sales support, including a customer helpline and service options such as pick-up and drop, as well as on-site installation. These services are currently available across more than 160 cities in India.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun.Read More
News/Technology/Dreame Launches Two New Robotic Vacuum Cleaners In India, Starting At ₹39,999