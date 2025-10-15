Dyson Purifier Cool PC1 - TP11 launched ahead of pollution season, priced at 39,900

Dyson has launched its latest air purifier, the Dyson Purifier Cool PC1 - TP11, designed to provide advanced air purification for homes. The launch comes ahead of the pollution season, addressing rising indoor and outdoor air quality concerns. Powered by Dyson Air Multiplier technology, the purifier delivers over 290 liters per second of airflow.(Dyson)

Advanced filtration and airflow

The Purifier Cool PC1 - TP11 features Dyson’s HEPA filtration technology, capturing 99.95% of ultrafine particles as small as 0.1 microns, including allergens, bacteria, and viruses. It also includes an activated carbon filter enriched with Tris to remove odours, gases, VOCs, and oxidising gases such as NO2.

Powered by Dyson Air Multiplier technology, the purifier delivers over 290 liters per second of airflow, providing whole-room purification. The unit also supports 350° oscillation, ensuring even distribution of clean air across the room.

Intelligent sensing and energy efficiency

The device comes with integrated sensors that detect airborne pollutants such as dust, pollen (PM2.5, PM10), and other particles in real time. It adjusts airflow automatically, using energy only when needed. For nighttime use, a night mode reduces noise and dims the display. A sleep timer allows automatic shutdown after 1, 2, 4, or 8 hours.

Smart home connectivity

The Purifier Cool PC1 - TP11 supports smart home integration, including control via the MyDyson app, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri. Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enable scheduling, real-time monitoring, warranty registration, and access to product support.

Availability and pricing

The Dyson Purifier Cool PC1 - TP11 is priced at INR 39,900 and is available in Black/Nickel and White/Silver. It can be purchased directly from Dyson.in and Dyson stores across India.

With its combination of advanced filtration, powerful airflow, and smart connectivity, the Purifier Cool PC1 - TP11 aims to provide cleaner indoor air as pollution levels rise during the season.