Elon Musk expected to attend global AI summit in UK this week: Report

Reuters
Oct 31, 2023 12:12 AM IST

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk is expected to attend a global summit on artificial intelligence in Britain this week, according to a government official.

Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of X. (REUTERS)
Britain is bringing together representatives of AI companies, political leaders and experts on Nov. 1-2 to discuss what some see as the risks posed by AI, with an aim of building an international consensus on its safe development.

Around 100 participants will discuss subjects including the unpredictable advances of AI and the potential for humans to lose control of it, according to the agenda.

While several world leaders, including U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen are due to attend the summit, the full guest list has not been made public.

"In conversation with @elonmusk after the AI Safety Summit Thursday night on @X," British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Musk's social media platform X.

Sunak's Downing Street office declined to comment.

October 31, 2023
