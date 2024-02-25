 Elon Musk posts video of robot Optimus walking. X users predict ‘Robot Olympics’ - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Technology / Elon Musk posts video of robot Optimus walking. X users predict ‘Robot Olympics’

Elon Musk posts video of robot Optimus walking. X users predict ‘Robot Olympics’

ByHT News Desk
Feb 25, 2024 03:57 PM IST

Last month, the billionaire had shared a video of the robot Optimus folding a shirt. The video had received nearly 3 lakh likes.

Elon Musk shared the video of a humanoid robot on his X robot, sending social media into a frenzy. “Optimus strolling around the lab,” the Tesla chief executive captioned in his X post, which has now amassed a whopping 66 million views.

The one minute and 18 second-long video shows Optimus walking without any support. It even takes right and left turns while walking in the lab, sending excitement to an entirely new level.

ALSO READ: ‘It’s coming': Elon Musk hints at Xmail launch as alternative to Gmail; here's all you need to know

An X user posted,"Oh cool, the same camera they use to get UFO footage". Another user wrote,"Did you take this video on a Nokia phone ? The video quality is similar to when we photograph UFO’s".

A screenshot of the video showing Optimus robot strolling in the lab.(X/Elon Musk)
A screenshot of the video showing Optimus robot strolling in the lab.(X/Elon Musk)

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“Can’t wait to see those in person, operating in grocery stores stocking shelves and manning the till,” another user posted. “Robot Olympics may open soon,” a user suggested in a post.

Last month, the billionaire had shared a video of the robot Optimus folding a shirt. The video had received nearly 3 lakh likes.

“Important note: Optimus cannot yet do this autonomously, but certainly will be able to do this fully autonomously and in an arbitrary environment (won’t require a fixed table with box that has only one shirt),” Musk had posted.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Catch all the Latest Technology Mobile, Gadgets,Tech News from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On