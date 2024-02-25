Elon Musk posts video of robot Optimus walking. X users predict ‘Robot Olympics’

Elon Musk shared the video of a humanoid robot on his X robot, sending social media into a frenzy. “Optimus strolling around the lab,” the Tesla chief executive captioned in his X post, which has now amassed a whopping 66 million views.



The one minute and 18 second-long video shows Optimus walking without any support. It even takes right and left turns while walking in the lab, sending excitement to an entirely new level.



An X user posted,"Oh cool, the same camera they use to get UFO footage". Another user wrote,"Did you take this video on a Nokia phone ? The video quality is similar to when we photograph UFO’s". A screenshot of the video showing Optimus robot strolling in the lab.(X/Elon Musk)

“Can’t wait to see those in person, operating in grocery stores stocking shelves and manning the till,” another user posted. “Robot Olympics may open soon,” a user suggested in a post.



Last month, the billionaire had shared a video of the robot Optimus folding a shirt. The video had received nearly 3 lakh likes.

“Important note: Optimus cannot yet do this autonomously, but certainly will be able to do this fully autonomously and in an arbitrary environment (won’t require a fixed table with box that has only one shirt),” Musk had posted.