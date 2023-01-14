Elon Musk's Twitter announces new verification for businesses

Microblogging platform Twitter on Saturday announced that it would soon launch verification service for the organisations, which was formerly known as Blue for Business.



The subscribers along with their businesses will get business accounts and affiliation badges through Twitter's self-serve administrative portal.

“We’ll be reviewing applications and opening up access to a limited group on a rolling basis in the coming weeks”, Twitter added.

We will soon launch Verification for Organizations, formerly known as Blue for Business. Today, you can apply for early access via our waitlist here: https://t.co/wNdVPXHQRq — Twitter Business (@TwitterBusiness) January 13, 2023

Earlier in the day, Twitter owner Elon Musk had announced that the social media giant will publish tweet recommendation code and make account or tweet status visible no later than next month. “Transparency builds trust”, he tweeted.



"Bookmark button moving to tweet details page, fixing image length crop & other minor bug fixes next week", he posted.



Twitter is also offering free ads to the brands which advertise on its platforms. The move is being seen as Musk's attempts to woo the brands back to the platform which has witnessed the ad business go downhill since the Tesla boss's takeover, Wall Street Journal reported.



According to the report, Twitter is dangling free ad space by offering to match advertisers' ad spending up to $250,000.



Last December, Musk had announced its verification service called Twitter Blue. The features included a blue tick showing a user's handle is verified. The gold checkmark replaced official label for business while the grey checkmark identified governments and government organisations. The subscribers will get access to the Edit Tweet feature, as well as higher quality video uploads (1,080p), and a ‘reader mode.’



(With Reuters and Bloomberg inputs)

