Home / Technology / Elon Musk's Twitter announces new verification for businesses

Elon Musk's Twitter announces new verification for businesses

technology
Published on Jan 14, 2023 10:31 AM IST

The subscribers along with their businesses will get business accounts and affiliation badges through Twitter's self-serve administrative portal.

Twitter is also offering free ads to the brands which advertise on its platforms(AFP)
Twitter is also offering free ads to the brands which advertise on its platforms(AFP)
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Aryan Prakash

Microblogging platform Twitter on Saturday announced that it would soon launch verification service for the organisations, which was formerly known as Blue for Business.

The subscribers along with their businesses will get business accounts and affiliation badges through Twitter's self-serve administrative portal.

“We’ll be reviewing applications and opening up access to a limited group on a rolling basis in the coming weeks”, Twitter added.

Earlier in the day, Twitter owner Elon Musk had announced that the social media giant will publish tweet recommendation code and make account or tweet status visible no later than next month. “Transparency builds trust”, he tweeted.

"Bookmark button moving to tweet details page, fixing image length crop & other minor bug fixes next week", he posted.

Twitter is also offering free ads to the brands which advertise on its platforms. The move is being seen as Musk's attempts to woo the brands back to the platform which has witnessed the ad business go downhill since the Tesla boss's takeover, Wall Street Journal reported.

According to the report, Twitter is dangling free ad space by offering to match advertisers' ad spending up to $250,000.

Last December, Musk had announced its verification service called Twitter Blue. The features included a blue tick showing a user's handle is verified. The gold checkmark replaced official label for business while the grey checkmark identified governments and government organisations. The subscribers will get access to the Edit Tweet feature, as well as higher quality video uploads (1,080p), and a ‘reader mode.’

(With Reuters and Bloomberg inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
twitter elon musk
twitter elon musk

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 14, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out