Friday, Jul 11, 2025
Elon Musk’s X reduces subscription rates in India, now starting at 170

ByAyushmann Chawla
Updated on: Jul 11, 2025 09:12 PM IST

This marks the first major pricing adjustment since the service launched as Twitter Blue in India in February 2023.

In a significant pricing shift, Elon Musk-owned social media platform X (formerly Twitter) has reduced subscription rates for its X Premium service in India by as much as 47 percent. The revision spans all three subscription tiers - Basic, Premium, and Premium+, and appears to be aimed at improving adoption in India, the world’s second-largest internet market.

This illustration photograph shows the logo of social network X (formerly Twitter) displayed on a smartphone.(AFP/File)

This marks the first major pricing adjustment since the service launched as Twitter Blue in India in February 2023. Notably, while the Premium+ tier saw two price hikes over the past year, this is the first time prices across all tiers have been reduced.

Mobile Finder: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 launched in India

Revised pricing on web

Basic: 170/month or 1,700/year (down from 244/month or 2,591/year)

Premium: 427/month or 4,272/year (down from 650/month or 6,800/year)

Premium+: 2,570/month or 26,400/year (down from 3,470/month or 34,340/year)

On mobile, prices remain higher due to commissions charged by Google and Apple. For instance, the Premium tier now costs 470/month on mobile apps (down from 900/month), while Premium+ is priced at 3,000/month (previously 5,130). On iOS specifically, the Premium+ plan is listed at 5,000/month. Interestingly, the Basic tier remains at 170/month across both web and mobile.

What each tier offers

Basic: Includes limited premium features such as the ability to edit posts, longer video uploads, reply prioritisation, and post formatting.

Premium: Adds tools for creators like X Pro, analytics, reduced ads, blue checkmark, and higher usage limits on the Grok AI chatbot.

Premium+: Offers an ad-free experience, maximum reply boost, long-form article posting, and access to the real-time ‘Radar’ trends tool.

The price cut comes just a day after xAI, Musk’s artificial intelligence venture, launched Grok 4, the latest version of its AI model. In March, xAI acquired X in an all-stock deal that valued the platform at $33 billion.

Despite Musk’s push to grow subscription revenue, in-app purchases from mobile platforms brought in only $16.5 million as of December 2024, according to data from Appfigures.

Earlier this month, X CEO Linda Yaccarino stepped down after a two-year tenure. The company continues to focus on subscriptions as part of its strategy to reduce reliance on advertising.

