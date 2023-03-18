Elon Musk shares list of ‘jobs in the future'. Swiggy too suggests a profile

Twitter owner Elon Musk is known for his quirky tweets which keep his followers engaged 24x7. Now, the social media giant boss shared a post describing what future job titles would sound like.



Musk said the future job titles would be ‘Gravity Eater’, ‘Quantum Hunter’, ‘Glitch Dreamer', ‘Void Deer' and ‘Boson Cutter’. The tweet has generated 37,500 likes and 3,711 retweets at the time of filing this story.



The viral posts prompted funny comments from the users on Twitter, including food delivery platform Swiggy. “pani puri taster”, the food delivery platform replied. Elon Musk said beginning March 31 Twitter will open source all code used to recommend tweets.(AFP)

“An inspiration. He should run for president", another user posted. “You’re telling me that I’ll still have to work in the future?” a user commented.



Earlier in the day, Musk announced a series of updates for the social media platform he owns. He said that beginning March 31 Twitter will open source all code used to recommend tweets.

“We’re developing a simplified approach to serve more compelling tweets, but it’s still a work in progress. That’ll also be open source. Providing code transparency will be incredibly embarrassing at first, but it should lead to rapid improvement in recommendation quality. Most importantly, we hope to earn your trust”, the billionaire tweeted.



Musk said Twitter will also use Artificial Intelligence to detect and highlight the manipulation of public opinion on the platform. “Let’s see what the psy ops cat drags in …”, he posted.

