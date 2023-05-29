Elon Musk apologises to a Twitter user. Know why

Outgoing Twitter CEO Elon Musk On Sunday apologised to a micro-blogging platform user who complained of the app taking extra space on the phone. Outgoing Twitter CEO Elon Musk. (AFP)

While sharing a screenshot of the mobile screen where the Twitter app was seen taking 9.52GB space, Musk tweeted, “Sorry this app takes up so much space.”

Th other apps, including WhatsApp and Discord took 1.31GB and 2.01GB of space respectively.

Netizens' reactions:

Since being shared, the post has garnered over 75 million views and 6.70 lakh likes.

A user wrote, "Yeah, good joke. A bunch of people are losing their accounts and all the followers that they earned, but good joke.""There's a huge suspension wave happening and instead of doing anything you're just tweeting out corny stuff like this im done," commented another.

Twitter modifications by Musk:

Ever since Musk took over the platform, he announced several modifications to the app from blue badge verification changes to uploading of two-hour-long videos for blue subscribers.

In March, Musk said that Twitter is growing at a rapid pace. "Just exceeded 8 billion user-minutes per day...of the most influential, smartest people on Earth," he had tweeted.

Last year, he had announced "Twitter 2.0 The Everything App", with features like encrypted direct messages (DMs), long-form tweets and payments.