Thursday, Jun 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
End of content creators? YouTube Shorts to let users make videos with text prompts

MD Ijaj Khan
Jun 19, 2025 09:40 AM IST

YouTube will soon add its AI tool Veo 3 to Shorts to let creators make videos using simple text prompts. Know how it could impact content creation landscape.

Anyone can soon make short videos for YouTube without needing a camera or video editing skills. YouTube is gearing up to integrate its latest AI video generation technology, Veo 3, directly into YouTube Shorts later this summer. The company’s CEO, Neal Mohan, revealed this update during his keynote speech at Cannes Lions. This new AI model lets users produce complete short video clips with both visuals and sound by simply entering text prompts, which will make it a significant advance in AI-driven content creation.

YouTube will soon bring its advanced Veo 3 AI video generation tool to Shorts.(Pexels)
YouTube will soon bring its advanced Veo 3 AI video generation tool to Shorts.(Pexels)

Currently, Shorts creators use the previous Veo 2 model, which allows them to generate backgrounds through Dream Screen or create standalone clips. While Mohan did not provide detailed features of Veo 3’s Shorts integration, he highlighted improvements in video quality and audio inclusion, which suggests these enhancements will be available for Shorts users.

At present, Veo 3 video generation is accessible through paid subscriptions to Google’s AI Pro or AI Ultra plans. It remains unclear whether using Veo 3 within Shorts will require a similar subscription, and Google has not given any clarification on this. 

Concerns Over Deepfakes and Content Authenticity

YouTube has also announced that Shorts now reach over 200 billion views per day, which reflects their growing popularity. However, the introduction of Veo 3 raises concerns about misuse, particularly the potential to create deepfake videos of celebrities or imitate well-known creators. To address these risks, YouTube is collaborating with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) and other partners to develop tools which will allow public figures to control the use of their likenesses on the platform. The effectiveness of these protective measures is still uncertain.

Impact on Creators

The rise of AI-generated content could also impact the earnings of authentic creators. More than one-quarter of YouTube Partner Program members earn income from Shorts, and the influx of AI-produced videos may saturate the platform, which may potentially push genuine creators to explore alternatives like TikTok or Instagram Reels.

In short, YouTube’s integration of Veo 3 into Shorts aligns with Google’s broader strategy to lead the short-form video market through generative AI. While this technology could make content creation more accessible, it also raises legitimate questions about originality, creative value, and the long-term health of the platform in an AI-driven environment.

