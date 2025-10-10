Enjoy 64% faster video editing with Intel Ultra laptops: Top 10 Amazon Diwali Sale deals

Editing videos just got a whole lot smoother. With Intel Ultra laptops, creators can now experience up to 64% faster performance for video editing tasks, making every project quicker, more efficient, and more seamless. These laptops combine cutting-edge processing power with AI-driven features, delivering superior multitasking and rendering speeds ideal for professionals and enthusiasts alike. Check out the best video editing laptops with Intel Ultra processors that offer 64% faster performance.

From exporting high-resolution clips to managing multiple effects and layers, Intel Ultra processors ensure you spend more time creating and less time waiting. And with the Amazon Diwali Sale in full swing, it’s the perfect moment to grab your dream laptop at an unbeatable price.

Dive into our curated list of the top 10 Intel Ultra-powered laptops that redefine speed, creativity, and efficiency, all available at exciting festive discounts.

The HP 15 stands out as one of the best Intel Ultra laptops for creators and professionals during the Amazon Diwali Sale. Powered by a 14-core Intel Core Ultra 5-125H processor with AI-driven efficiency, it ensures smooth performance for tasks like video editing and multitasking.

The 15.6-inch FHD IPS display with 300 nits brightness delivers sharp, vibrant visuals. Its lightweight 1.65kg body, backlit keyboard, and long battery life make it perfect for everyday productivity and entertainment.

Specifications Processor Intel Core Ultra 5-125H (14-core, 18 threads) RAM 16GB DDR5 Storage 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD Display 15.6" FHD, 300 nits, Anti-glare Graphics Intel Arc Integrated Graphics

The Acer Aspire Go 14 is a sleek, high-performance Intel Ultra laptop designed for multitasking, productivity, and video editing laptops enthusiasts. Equipped with a 14-core Intel Core Ultra 5-125H processor and 16GB DDR5 RAM, it delivers lightning-fast performance.

The 14-inch WUXGA IPS display offers crisp visuals with a 16:10 aspect ratio, ideal for work or entertainment. With a backlit keyboard, 1TB SSD storage, and lightweight 1.5 kg design, it’s perfect for professionals on the go this Amazon Diwali Sale.

Specifications Processor Intel Core Ultra 5-125H (14 cores, up to 4.5GHz) RAM 16GB DDR5 (expandable to 32GB) Storage 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD Display 14" WUXGA IPS, 1920x1200, 16:10 aspect ratio Graphics Intel ARC Integrated Graphics

The HP 15 is a powerhouse Intel Ultra video editing laptop available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Equipped with a 14-core Intel Core Ultra 5-125H processor, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD, it handles multitasking, video editing, and productivity effortlessly. Its 15.6-inch FHD IPS anti-glare display delivers vibrant colours and sharp visuals.

The laptop also features Intel Arc graphics, a backlit keyboard, and a 1080p FHD camera with a shutter for clear video calls. Lightweight at 1.65kg, it’s perfect for work on the go.

Specifications Processor Intel Core Ultra 5-125H (14 cores, 18 threads, up to 4.5GHz) RAM 16GB DDR5-5600 MT/s Storage 1TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD Display 15.6" FHD IPS, 300 nits, anti-glare Graphics Intel Arc Integrated Graphics

The HP 15 is a versatile Intel Ultra video editing laptop perfect for professionals and creators looking for speed and efficiency this Amazon Diwali Sale. Powered by a 14-core Intel Core Ultra 5-125H processor with 18 threads, it ensures smooth multitasking and fast processing. The 15.6" FHD IPS anti-glare display delivers crisp visuals, while Intel Arc Graphics supports video editing and creative work.

With 16GB DDR5 RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD, a backlit keyboard, and a 1080p FHD camera with shutter, it’s designed for productivity on the go, lightweight at just 1.65kg.

Specifications Processor Intel Core Ultra 5-125H (14 cores, 18 threads, up to 4.5GHz) RAM 16GB DDR5-5600 MT/s Storage 512GB PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 SSD Display 15.6" FHD IPS, 300 nits, anti-glare Graphics Intel Arc Integrated Graphics

The ASUS Vivobook 16 is a high-performance Intel Ultra laptop ideal for multitasking and creative work during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Powered by a 14-core Intel Core Ultra 5-225H processor with Intel AI Boost, it delivers smooth performance for laptops for video editing and productivity tasks.

Its 16-inch FHD+ IPS display with 300 nits brightness and 16:10 aspect ratio ensures vibrant visuals. The laptop also features 16GB DDR5 RAM, 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, integrated Intel graphics, and a backlit keyboard, making it perfect for work and entertainment.

Specifications Processor Intel Core Ultra 5-225H (14 cores, 16 threads, up to 4.9GHz) RAM 16GB DDR5 Storage 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Display 16" FHD+ IPS, 300 nits, 60Hz, 16:10 aspect ratio Graphics Intel Integrated Graphics

The ASUS Vivobook S14 is a sleek, high-performance Intel Ultra laptop designed for productivity and laptops for video editing enthusiasts, now available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. The 14-inch FHD+ display with 16:10 aspect ratio, 300 nits brightness, and 45% NTSC colour gamut ensures sharp and vibrant visuals.

With 16GB DDR5 RAM, 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, integrated Intel graphics, and a backlit keyboard, it combines portability and power in a lightweight 1.4kg body.

Specifications Processor Intel Core Ultra 5-225H (14 cores, 14 threads, up to 4.9GHz) RAM 16GB DDR5 Storage 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Display 14" FHD+ IPS, 300 nits, 60Hz, 16:10 aspect ratio Graphics Intel Integrated Graphics

The Acer Aspire Go 14 is a compact yet powerful Intel Ultra laptop perfect for laptops for video editing and everyday productivity, available during the Amazon Diwali Sale. It features a 14-core Intel Core Ultra 5-125H processor with up to 4.5GHz boost, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and 512GB PCIe Gen3 NVMe SSD for fast performance and smooth multitasking.

Lightweight at 1.5kg, it includes a backlit keyboard, Intel ARC graphics, HD camera, and a noise-cancelling microphone, making it ideal for creative work, video calls, and productivity on the go.

Specifications Processor Intel Core Ultra 5-125H (14 cores, up to 4.5GHz) RAM 16GB DDR5 (expandable to 32GB) Storage 512GB PCIe Gen3 NVMe SSD Display 14" WUXGA IPS, 1920x1200, 16:10 aspect ratio Graphics Intel ARC Integrated Graphics

The HP Pavilion 16-inch laptop is a powerful Intel Ultra video editing laptop ideal for creators and professionals, available during the Amazon Diwali Sale. Equipped with a 12-core Intel Core Ultra 5-125U processor and AI Copilot support, it delivers up to 49% faster video editing and seamless multitasking. Its WUXGA IPS display with 16:10 aspect ratio and micro-edge design provides immersive visuals.

Additional features include HP True Vision FHD IR camera, Studio Effects, long battery life, Wi-Fi 6, USB-C/Type-A ports, and built-in security options.

Specifications Processor Intel Core Ultra 5-125U (12 cores, 14 threads, 12MB L3 cache) RAM 16GB LPDDR5 Storage 512GB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD Display 16" WUXGA IPS, 16:10 aspect ratio, micro-edge Graphics Intel Integrated Graphics

The HP 14 AI is a high-performance Intel Ultra video editing laptop designed for creators and professionals, available in the Amazon Great Indian Festival. It features a 16-core Intel Core Ultra 7-155H processor with 22 threads and 24MB L3 cache.

The 14-inch FHD micro-edge, anti-glare display ensures vivid visuals, while Intel Arc Graphics enables smooth rendering and accelerated encoding. With 16GB DDR5 RAM, 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD, a backlit keyboard, and FHD camera with shutter, it offers a seamless workflow for editing, content creation, and daily productivity.

Specifications Processor Intel Core Ultra 7-155H (16 cores, 22 threads, 24MB L3 cache) RAM 16GB DDR5 Storage 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD Display 14" FHD, anti-glare, micro-edge, 300 nits Graphics Intel Arc Integrated Graphics

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 is a premium AI-powered laptop designed for professionals and power users. It features the Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor with 16 cores (6P + 8E + 2LPE) and 22 threads, offering a max turbo of 5.1 GHz and integrated AI Boost NPU delivering up to 11 TOPS for intelligent multitasking. Its 32GB LPDDR5x RAM and 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD ensure ultra-fast performance and storage.

With Intel Arc integrated graphics, backlit keyboard, FHD IR camera with a shutter and a ToF sensor, and Dolby Atmos-optimised speakers, it delivers a seamless experience for work and entertainment.

Specifications Processor Intel Core Ultra 9 185H, 16C/22T, Max Turbo 5.1 GHz RAM 32GB LPDDR5x Storage 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD Display 14" WUXGA OLED, 400 nits, HDR, Dolby Vision Graphics Intel Arc Integrated Graphics

FAQs on Intel Ultra laptops What makes Intel Ultra laptops faster than regular laptops? Intel Ultra laptops feature advanced processors with AI-powered performance that boost speed, multitasking, and rendering efficiency—ideal for content creation and heavy workloads.

Are Intel Ultra laptops good for video editing? Yes, they deliver up to 64% faster video editing, handling 4K footage, effects, and large projects with smooth, lag-free performance.

Do Intel Ultra laptops offer good battery life? Absolutely. They’re designed for high performance without draining power quickly, offering long-lasting battery life even during intensive tasks.

Can gamers benefit from Intel Ultra laptops? Definitely. With powerful graphics and superior cooling, Intel Ultra laptops offer smooth gaming experiences and consistent frame rates.

Do Intel Ultra laptops support AI-based features? Yes, many come with built-in AI capabilities that optimize power, performance, and creative workflows in real time.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.