Enjoy 64% faster video editing with Intel Ultra laptops: Top 10 Amazon Diwali Sale deals
Published on: Oct 10, 2025 07:00 am IST
Experience lightning-fast video editing this festive season! Intel Ultra laptops deliver up to 64% faster performance, grab the top 10 Amazon Diwali Sale deals
Highest discountHP 15, Intel Core Ultra 5-125H AI Powered Laptop (16GB RAM, 512GB SSD), IPS, 300nits, 15.6/39.6cm, FHD, Win 11, Office 2021, Silver, 1.65Kg, Intel Arc Graphics, FHD Camera, Backlit KB, fd1099TU View Details
₹59,999
acer Aspire Go 14, Intel Core Ultra 5 125H (14th Gen),16GB DDR5 RAM/1TB SSD, WUXGA IPS, 14.0/35.56 cm, Win 11, MS Office, Steel Gray, 1.5 kg, AG14-71M,Backlit Keyboard, AI Powered Premium Laptop View Details
₹58,990
Best for video editingHP 15,Intel Ultra 5 125H (16GB DDR5, 1TB SSD) FHD, IPS, 15.6/39.6cm, Win11, M365 Basic(1yr)*Office24, Silver, 1.65kg, fd1354TU, Intel Arc Graphics, FHD Camera w/Shutter, AI Powered Laptop View Details
₹63,990
HP 15, Intel Ultra 5 125H, 12 Tops (16GB DDR5, 512GB SSD) FHD, IPS, 15.6/39.6cm, Win11, M365 Basic(1yr)* Office24, Silver, 1.65kg, fd1254TU, Intel Graphics, FHD Camera w/Shutter, AI Powered Laptop View Details
₹62,490
Best value for moneyASUS Vivobook 16,Intel Core Ultra 5 (Series 2),Thin & Light(Intel iGPU/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD+/16/60Hz/Backlit Keyboard/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Blue/1.88 kg) X1607CA-MB139WS View Details
₹65,990
ASUS Vivobook S14, Intel Core Ultra 5 225H, Metallic Design Laptop (Intel iGPU/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD+/14/60Hz/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Matte Gray/1.4 Kg) S3407CA-LY057WS View Details
₹69,990
acer Aspire Go 14, Intel Core Ultra 5 125H (14th Gen),16GB DDR5 RAM/512GB SSD, WUXGA IPS, 14.0/35.56 cm, Win 11, MS Office, Steel Gray, 1.5 kg, AG14-71M,Backlit Keyboard, AI Powered Premium Laptop View Details
₹54,990
HP Pavilion, Intel Core Ultra 5-125U Ai Powered Laptop (16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) IPS, 2K, WUXGA, Anti-Glare, 16/40cm, Win 11, Office 2021, Silver, 1.77Kg, Intel Graphics, FHD Camera, af0015TU View Details
₹68,999
HP 14 AI, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H (16GB DDR5, 512GB SSD) FHD, Anti-Glare, 14/35.6cm, Win11, Office21, Silver, 1.4kg, gr1023TU, Intel Arc Graphics, FHD Camera w/Shutter, Backlit Kb AI Powered Laptop View Details
₹80,990
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 (Smartchoice) Intel Core Ultra 9 185H 14(35.5cm) WUXGA-OLED Laptop (32GB RAM/1TB SSD/AI PC/Windows 11/Microsoft 365 Basic + Office Home 2024/1Yr ADP Free/Grey/1.39Kg), 83CV00B3IN View Details
₹109,990
