Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025: Top 10 wireless earbuds deals you will love

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) are premium true wireless earbuds that excel in active noise cancellation and user-friendly features. They deliver impressive sound quality with adaptive EQ and personalized spatial audio, providing an immersive listening experience. The MagSafe case charges via USB-C and now offers enhanced dust resistance, while features like hands-free "Hey Siri," personalized volume, and Conversation Awareness make these earbuds smarter than ever.

The AirPods Pro 2 support both fast charging and wireless charging options, along with seamless integration into Apple's ecosystem for an optimized experience. With the addition of IP54 dust and water resistance, they are built for everyday use in various environments, whether at home, the gym, or traveling.

Specifications Driver Custom high-excursion Apple driver Noise Cancellation Pro-level ANC with Adaptive Audio and Transparency mode Battery Life Up to 6 hours (buds) + 24 hours (case) Water Resistance IP54 (buds and case) Charging MagSafe (wireless), USB-C, fast charging

The Sony WF-1000XM5 sets a benchmark for wireless earbuds with its industry-leading noise cancellation and sound fidelity. Featuring the integrated V2 processor with LDAC support, these earbuds produce clear, powerful audio across a wide frequency range. Smart features such as multipoint pairing, adaptive EQ, 360 Reality Audio, and Quick Attention mode enhance usability, making these perfect companions for music lovers and commuters alike.

Other highlights include up to 36 hours of battery life with the case, extensive codec support, and improved call clarity through AI noise reduction, all packaged in compact, elegantly designed earbuds.

Specifications Driver 8.4 mm Dynamic Driver X Codecs LDAC, AAC, SBC, LC3 Noise Cancellation Dual processor ANC, adaptive sound Battery Life Up to 8 hours (buds) + 28 hours (case) Water Resistance IPX4

JBL Live Beam 3 earbuds deliver robust, balanced sound with Hi-Res Audio and LDAC codec support. Their SmartCase stands out, providing direct access to controls without needing the JBL app, while true adaptive noise cancellation and six microphones ensure both immersive listening and crisp call quality. The case’s wireless charging and 48-hour total battery life (12 hours in earbuds, 36 in case) cater to demanding users.

The Live Beam 3 supports customizable controls, spatial audio, and fast pairing, all in a comfortable, lightweight design. Their impressive adaptive ANC and long battery make them great for travel, work, and everyday life.

Specifications Driver 10 mm Dynamic Codec Hi-Res Audio, LDAC Noise Cancellation True Adaptive Noise Cancelling Battery Life Up to 12 hours (buds), 48 hours (with case, ANC off) Wireless Charging Yes

Sony’s LinkBuds Fit WF-LS910N stand out for their compact and secure fit, offering solid noise cancellation tuned by the Integrated V2 processor—the same chip as Sony’s flagship buds. Lightweight and water-resistant (IPX4), these earbuds are perfect for workouts and daily use. Multipoint Bluetooth, AI call enhancement, and ambient mode make them versatile for all-day wear.

Smart tech like Wide Area Tap, voice controls (Google Assistant/Alexa), and adaptive noise control means hands-free operation on the go, while up to 5.5 hours from the buds (plus three top-ups with the case) ensures solid battery performance whatever the activity.

Specifications Processor Integrated Processor V2 Noise Cancellation Adaptive ANC, ambient sound mode Call Quality AI-enhanced microphones Battery Life Up to 5.5 hours (buds) + 15.5 hours (case) Water Resistance IPX4

The Sony WF-C710NSA are affordable yet stylish earbuds focusing on balanced sound and effective digital noise cancellation. With a 5mm dynamic driver and DSEE tech, they offer pop-friendly tuning and clear mids, with multipoint Bluetooth 5.3 pairing for flexibility. Touch controls and up to 40 hours of total playback (including the case) mean all-day use is a breeze.

The IPX4-rated design means they handle sweat and light splashes, while customizable EQ and quick charging provide maximum comfort and convenience for every lifestyle.

Specifications Driver 5 mm Dynamic Noise Control Digital Noise Cancellation, Ambient/Adaptive Sound mode Battery Life Up to 10 hours (buds) + 30 hours (case) Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3, Multipoint Water Resistance IPX4

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 offer refined design, comfortable fit, and strong audio quality with improved ANC thanks to the new Tensor A1 chip. With hands-free Google Assistant, spatial audio, and efficient call performance, these are built for both Android and Pixel device owners. The battery life is excellent—up to 8 hours with ANC on, up to 12 hours with ANC off, and wireless charging is included.

Features like Conversation Detect, multipoint pairing, improved fit, and Find My Device support make these an easy recommendation for Android fans seeking premium TWS earbuds.

Specifications Chipset Google Tensor A1 Noise Cancellation Advanced ANC with Conversation Detect Battery Life Up to 8–12 hours; with case up to 24 hours Water Resistance IP54 (earbuds), IPX4 (case) Charging USB-C, wireless charging

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 deliver solid sound with deep bass, active noise cancellation, and a comfortable in-ear fit optimized for Galaxy devices. With Bluetooth 5.x, responsive controls, and a smart case, these earbuds provide a seamless Galaxy ecosystem experience. Battery life and fast charging allow all-day usage, ideal for Android users.

Water resistance, fast pairing, and advanced call clarity features make them reliable for workouts, commutes, and daily tasks, all wrapped in a sophisticated, compact form.

Specifications Sound Deep bass, active noise cancellation Battery Life Up to 6 hours (buds), 20+ hours (with case) Connectivity Bluetooth 5.x, fast pairing Controls Touch controls, voice assistant Water Resistance IPX4

Audio Technica SQ1TW earbuds are compact, true wireless earbuds that offer crystal-clear sound and robust, stable connectivity via Bluetooth 5.0. They feature a lightweight, ergonomic build with simple touch controls for calls and music, alongside a slim charging case. Battery life lasts up to 6.5 hours per charge with an extra 13 hours from the case.

Additional features include rapid pairing and secure fit, ideal for daily commutes, gym sessions, and casual use.

Specifications Driver Dynamic driver Battery Life Up to 6.5 hours (buds), total 19.5 hours with case Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0 Controls Touch controls for music/calls Design Lightweight and ergonomic fit

Skullcandy Dime Evo brings energetic sound, user-friendly controls, and rugged durability in a fun, compact package. With up to 20 hours combined battery life, auto on/off, and IPX4 sweat/water resistance, these earbuds are perfect for workouts and outdoor use. The earbuds include Tile built-in—so they are easily trackable from a smartphone.

Their snug fit, customizable ear gels, and clear call quality enhance the experience, making these a practical all-round choice.

Specifications Battery Life Up to 5.5 hours (buds), 20 hours total with case Water Resistance IPX4 Connectivity Bluetooth 5.x Tracking Tile integration Controls Physical button controls

Nothing Ear (a) 2024 merges futuristic design with smart AI compatibility, including seamless ChatGPT integration. The Hi-Res audio and LDAC codec ensure crisp, detailed sound for music enthusiasts. Active noise cancellation, a long battery life of over 40 hours (with case), and wireless charging highlight its premium features.

The transparent case, touch gestures, multi-device support, and robust water resistance make these earbuds stand out for those who want next-gen audio and smart AI features in a fashionable form.

Specifications Noise Cancellation Adaptive ANC Codec Hi-Res audio, LDAC AI Built-in ChatGPT compatibility Battery Life Up to 8 hours (buds), 40+ hours (with case) Charging Wireless charging, USB-C

