Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026 dates confirmed: Know when and what to expect this year

Flipkart has announced the dates for its Republic Day Sale 2026, marking the start of one of the first major online shopping events of the year in India. The sale will begin on January 17, 2026, while Flipkart Plus and Black members will get early access from January 16 at 12:00 am. This early entry will allow select users to place orders a day before the sale opens for all shoppers. Flipkart has confirmed the dates for its Republic Day Sale 2026.

The Republic Day Sale has become a regular event for buyers who plan large purchases at the start of the year. With the announcement now official, interested shoppers can prepare their shopping lists across categories such as smartphones, laptops, tablets, home appliances and other electronic products to save big during the sale.

Early Access for Plus and Black Members

Flipkart will open the sale first for Plus and Black members, as usual. During this period, members can browse deals, place orders and complete payments before wider access begins. This early window often helps buyers secure products that see limited availability once the sale opens to everyone.

Shoppers who are not members can still join the sale from January 17, when Flipkart opens the event to the public across its platform.

Smartphones and Mobile Devices in Focus

Flipkart has not released a complete list of offers yet, but early announcements suggest that there will be price cuts on smartphones from several brands. Buyers can expect deals on models from Apple, Samsung, POCO, Realme and other brands. Both recent launches and older models are likely to feature in the sale.

With many users planning smartphone upgrades after the holiday season, the Republic Day Sale may offer an opportunity to purchase devices at reduced prices compared to regular days.

Laptops, Tablets and Electronics

Apart from mobile phones, the sale will also include discounts on laptops, tablets, smart TVs, gaming accessories and other electronic items. Students, professionals and home users often look to this sale to upgrade work and study equipment. Flipkart is expected to list offers across multiple price segments, depending on brand and configuration.

Home appliances such as washing machines, refrigerators and kitchen products are also expected to be part of the sale.

Bank Offers and Rewards

Flipkart plans to extend bank-based discounts and cashback offers during the sale. Cards from partner banks such as Axis Bank and SBI may provide instant savings at checkout. Buyers can also use SuperCoins to reduce final prices on select products.