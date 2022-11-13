Flipkart's Mobile Phones Bonanza sale: Want to buy a mid-range smartphone? See details

The latest edition of Flipkart's Mobile Phones Bonanza went live on the e-commerce giant's website and app on November 8 and will conclude on November 14. The sale offers discounts on a range of products, including smartphones.

Accordingly, HT's sister website Live Hindustan has recommended some mid-range smartphones that you may consider. However, do note that Monday is the final day of the sale.

Vivo V25 5G: Available for ₹27,999, Vivo's V25 5G features a unique colour-changing design on the back. The discounted price includes 5 per cent cashback on purchasing the product using Flipkart Axis Bank card. Customers get ₹2,000 off on debit/credit cards of other banks as well.

Motorola Edge 30: Listed at ₹26,999, Motorola's Edge 30 has 4,020mAh battery, and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 778G as processor. It also comes with a 50MP triple camera set-up, as well as 32MP front camera.

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 5G: It is listed at ₹25,999, and customers get to save ₹2,000 more on paying from an Axis Bank card. The Hypercharge 5G has a 108MP camera and 16MP selfie camera. Powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 920 processor, the device has a 4,500mAh battery.

Oppo F21 Pro 5G: After a discount of 18 per cent, you can purchase Oppo's F21 Pro 5G at ₹25,999. There is a 25MP triple camera set up on the product's rear end.

Realme GT Neo 3T: Customers can buy Realme's GT Neo 3T for ₹24,999. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 870 processor, and houses a 5,000mAh battery. Also, it offers a 16MP front camera for selfies.

