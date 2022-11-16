Home / Technology / Forgot to log out of Netflix account at a hotel you stayed? Here's what to do

technology
Updated on Nov 16, 2022 04:14 PM IST

Netflix said that users will be watching content on the platform from other places during their trip. It pointed out that people forget to log out after checking a hotel or anywhere they might have logged in to their account.

ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

Video streaming giant Netflix has announced a major change in its login policies. It is going to manage account logins in a different way, which means the users can now sign someone out with just a single click from anywhere and any device, Livemint reported. The move is seen as Netflix's efforts to curb multiple users on one account.

The OTT platform said the remote logging out feature is for the users who probably travelled to some place, logged to their account at a hotel or other place and some reason didn't log out. This feature is called ‘Managing Access and Devices’ and was launched on November 15.

Netflix said the feature will help a user to see all the devices using the streaming service and log them out with just a click. In its blog post, the company said that users will be watching content on the platform from other places during their trip. It pointed out that people forget to log out after checking a hotel or anywhere they might have logged in to their account.

In October, Netflix had cited sharing passwords as one of the reasons behind its slow growth. The video platform giant announced that it would charge users additional fees from those who share their login credentials from next year.

In October, Netflix had reported that it gained more than 20 lakh subscribers in the recent quarters. The video streaming platform said it ended the third quarter with more than 22.30 crore subscribers across the world, AFP reported.

Netflix shares shot up more than 14 percent in after hours trading to $275.80 on the earnings news.

