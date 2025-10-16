From interior decoration to personal stylist: 5 unique ways to use ChatGPT in daily life

Since OpenAI launched ChatGPT, the AI chatbot has gradually made space in our day-to-day lives, offering resolutions with a quick prompt. Over the years, the chatbot has transformed into a more personalised assistant, and does more than resolving our day-to-day queries. Now, with new upgrades and features, ChatGPT has become smarter and more useful in day-to-day lives. Therefore, we have listed five unique ways to leverage ChatGPT and make the most of it. While we know the basics, let’s get straight into the use cases. Here’s how you can use ChatGPT in unique ways.(Pexels)

5 smart ways to use ChatGPT

Interior design recommendations: Decorating your work desk, or restructuring the furniture of your home for Diwali or any festive occasion, ChatGPT could come as a great help in recommending. ChatGPT could help users transform their space into an aesthetic Pinterest room. Users simply need to upload a picture of the room and ask ChatGPT how to make the space look pleasing as per their desired mood or setting. It can recommend the right paint colour, furniture match with colours, rugs, etc.

ChatGPT for creative poses: Setting up a LinkedIn profile photo, or want to capture portraits but are not sure of how to pose? This is where ChatGPT could come in handy. You could simply ask ChatGPT to provide you with a pose idea for a specific scene. For example, “Give me creative pose ideas for a LinkedIn profile photo. I'm a journalist and want to look confident and approachable in a modern newsroom.”

Daily outfit ideas: Are you someone who’s often confused about what to wear? Then ChatGPT can be your styling assistant as well. Simply upload images of clothes options you have, and ChatGPT could suggest a unique outfit or pairing that could create a whole new look. From business wear to travel outfits, ChatGPT could come in handy.

ChatGPT escape games: ChatGPT can also play text-based escape games with puzzles, clues, and story-like challenges, which could keep the user entertained and engaged. You just have to prompt the chatbot with, “ Create a text-based escape game for me.” Provide the AI with a theme, difficulty level, time-based, or more details to make the game interesting.

ChatGPT as a reminder assistant: You can also ask ChatGPT to remind you of certain tasks, such as “Remind me to reply to an email at 4 PM”, or “Remind me to get groceries at 6 PM”, etc. At the given time, ChatGPT will send you a notification as a reminder to do the task. If you are a ChatGPT Plus member, you can also pair the chatbot with compatible apps.