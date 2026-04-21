From Steve Jobs to Tim Cook: How Apple’s top leadership quietly changed over 15 years

Apple is heading into one of its biggest leadership resets since Steve Jobs's passing. With Tim Cook confirming he will step down as CEO in September 2026, the transition marks more than a change at the top. It underlines how, over the past 15 years, Apple has steadily moved away from the group of executives who built its most defining products, including the iPhone and iMac. Apple is entering a new phase of leadership as Tim Cook prepares to step down as CEO. (REUTERS) By MD Ijaj Khan Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories. Read more Read less

Cook’s tenure delivered scale. Apple’s valuation rose from about $350 billion in 2011 to nearly $4 trillion, driven largely by the global success of the iPhone and a tightly managed supply chain. But alongside that growth, the company’s original leadership circle, often referred to as the “Jobs-era team”, has almost entirely dispersed.

The End of Apple’s Design Core The clearest signal of change came from Apple’s design studio. Jony Ive, who worked closely with Jobs on products that shaped Apple’s identity, exited in 2019 to start LoveFrom. For years, Ive’s approach influenced everything from hardware to software design.

That shift deepened in 2025 when Alan Dye left for Meta. Dye had led interface design across iOS and the Apple Watch, making him one of the last key figures from Apple’s design leadership bench. His move also highlighted how rivals are targeting experienced Apple talent as they build products in areas like mixed reality.

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Operations Leaders Step Aside While design defined Apple’s products, operations powered its expansion. Jeff Williams, who spent nearly three decades at the company, retired in 2025. He was widely seen as a central figure in managing Apple’s global operations and product execution.

In the same year, Luca Maestri stepped down after overseeing Apple’s finances during a period of record earnings and large share buybacks. These exits removed two of the most experienced hands guiding Apple’s day-to-day business.

Some continuity remains. Phil Schiller, a long-time face of Apple’s product launches, moved out of the core executive role in 2020 but continues to manage the App Store and company events. His role today reflects a gradual transition rather than a clean break.

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New Pressures, New Departures Apple’s more recent leadership exits point to a different set of challenges. As the industry shifts toward artificial intelligence, the company has faced questions about its pace.

John Giannandrea, who led machine learning efforts, left in 2025 after a period where Apple’s AI strategy drew scrutiny. In 2026, Lisa Jackson announced her retirement, while Kate Adams is set to step down later this year. These changes come as Apple deals with both regulatory demands and competition in new technology areas.

Earlier exits also shaped Apple’s leadership culture. Scott Forstall left in 2012 after internal disagreements, while Angela Ahrendts exited in 2019 after leading changes in Apple’s retail strategy.

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From Cook to Ternus Cook’s move to executive chairman closes a period defined by operational discipline and global expansion. Under his leadership, Apple strengthened its position around the iPhone, built a services business, and expanded into new product categories.

The next phase will be led by John Ternus, a long-time hardware executive. His appointment signals a shift toward a product-focused leadership style, at a time when Apple is expected to compete more directly in areas like AI-driven devices.