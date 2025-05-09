Future iPhone series may mark big shift in Apple’s launch strategy

Apple's iPhone lineup has remained largely unchanged for the past several years. Typically, there are two Pro models and two standard models, with the occasional budget variant thrown in. This year, that budget option came in the form of the iPhone 16e. However, it now appears that Apple is planning major changes to its iPhone lineup over the coming years, as suggested by notable industry insiders like Ming-Chi Kuo. There are going to be new additions to Apple's lineup going forward. (REUTERS)

This speculation follows the leak of an internal document detailing Apple's upcoming lineups. This year, we've already seen the launch of the iPhone 16e, which now serves as the entry-level model, effectively replacing the SE. In September, we are likely to witness the unveiling of the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the new iPhone 17 Air, which is reportedly going to be a fresh addition that prioritises form over function.

Also Read: India-Pak tensions: Top apps and websites to stay informed and safe

2026 iPhone Lineup

The 2026 iPhone lineup is expected to introduce five models, starting with the iPhone 17e, likely launching around the same time as the iPhone 16e did. Following this, we could expect the iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Air, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the iPhone 18 Fold, potentially marking Apple's first entry into foldable phones.

2027 iPhone Lineup

Apple is anticipated to shake things up in 2027 with big changes to its release schedule. The iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e are expected to launch in the spring, followed by the rest of the lineup in the autumn. By September, Apple may introduce the iPhone 19 series, which is rumoured to include the iPhone 19, iPhone 19 Pro, iPhone 19 Pro Max, and the iPhone 19 Fold, serving as Apple's second-generation foldable.

What We Think

If this information, as indicated by Ming-Chi Kuo, turns out to be accurate, it would mean Apple is aiming to diversify its lineup with new form factors and adjust its launch timeline debuting some models in the first half of the year while reserving the Pro variants for the autumn. It will also be interesting to see if Apple indeed launches the standard iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e several months after the Pro series makes its debut.

Also Read: Google unveils Gemini 2.5 Pro Preview with major coding upgrades ahead of I/O 2025 - Details