Future iPhones likely to use this years old tech used by Samsung

Apple is reportedly preparing a major display upgrade for future iPhones, with plans to introduce Colour Filter on Encapsulation (COE) technology to its bar-type smartphones in 2027. The move is said to coincide with the 20th anniversary of the iPhone, and could mark one of the most significant leaps in display engineering since OLED first arrived on Apple devices. Apple may launch a special model to mark 20 years of iPhone.(Ayushmann Chawla)

What is COE Technology?

Current OLED screens use a polarising layer to control light reflection and prevent blur across the panel. While effective, this layer also dims the display, forcing devices to consume more battery power to maintain brightness levels.

COE technology removes the need for this polariser. Instead, it applies a new filter directly onto the display encapsulation, which reduces reflection while keeping light uniform. The result is a thinner, brighter screen that consumes less power, a win-win for both design and efficiency.

Apple’s 2027 Timeline

According to a report from ET News, Apple plans to apply COE technology to its standard, non-foldable iPhones as part of its 2027 lineup. The company has been researching this approach for several years, initially thought to be reserved for the much-rumoured iPhone Fold.

“Apple plans to apply COE to bar-type smartphones in 2027 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the iPhone launch,” an unnamed industry official told ET News.

Samsung Gets There First

While Apple is working on its 2027 rollout, rival Samsung is already several steps ahead. The South Korean firm first introduced COE in its Galaxy Z Fold 3 back in 2021. Now, reports suggest the technology will expand to its flagship bar-type phone, the Galaxy S26 Ultra, expected in early 2026.

This move means Samsung could once again beat Apple to the punch, showcasing brighter, thinner OLED panels a full year before iPhones adopt the technology.

Implications for iPhone Users

If accurate, the introduction of COE could reshape the iPhone experience in three critical ways:

Thinner design – enabling Apple to continue its quest for slimmer, more elegant hardware.

Brighter displays – ideal for outdoor visibility and HDR content.

Lower power consumption – leading to longer battery life despite higher screen performance.