Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Galaxy S24 gets over a 30% price cut after S25 launch: How to buy it for around 50,000

ByShaurya Sharma
Feb 06, 2025 12:51 PM IST

The Galaxy S24 at around ₹50,000 is a great deal if you value the Samsung brand. But with the S25 now out, is it still worth considering? Read on to find out.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Samsung Galaxy S24 5G AI Smartphone (Marble Gray, 8GB, 128GB Storage) Without Offer View Details checkDetails

₹52,890

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

The Galaxy S24 is now last year’s flagship, and most will overlook it in favour of the Galaxy S25—and rightly so, considering the performance boost that comes with each generation. Not to mention the slew of software upgrades. However, as things stand, the S24, in its own right, is still a great phone, and now that the S25 is out, the S24 has been discounted. On Amazon, you can get it for a really great deal with it being listed at 52,890. But you can get an even better deal. How? Well, read on.

Galaxy S24 is similar to the S25 in more ways than one.(Reuters)
Galaxy S24 is similar to the S25 in more ways than one.(Reuters)

Galaxy S24 for 50,246: How to get this deal

The Galaxy S24 (8GB RAM, 128GB storage) is currently available for 52,890, which is significantly lower than its launch price. While there are no specific card offers, if you check out using an Amazon ICICI credit card and are a Prime member, you can avail of a 5% cashback, amounting to 2,644. This brings the net effective price down to 50,246.

At around 50,000, the Galaxy S24 becomes a great deal, competing with the likes of the iQOO 13 and other latest Android flagships.

Loading Suggestions...

Should you buy the Galaxy S24 over the Galaxy S25?

If you look closely, you’ll notice more similarities than differences between the Galaxy S24 and S25. Both phones feature exactly the same display, design, and triple-camera setup. However, the performance differs—the Exynos 2400 powering the S24 is certainly inferior to the Snapdragon 8 Elite found in the latest Galaxy S25 vanilla models and the S25 Ultra.

So, if performance is your priority, the S25 is the better choice. However, if you’re only looking to handle regular everyday tasks like social media, browsing, taking photos and videos, and replying to emails, the S24 will be just fine.

For around 50,000, you end up saving a significant amount over the S25 while getting virtually the same phone at a much lower price point. Additionally, most AI features introduced with the latest One UI 7 will also be coming to the S24, making it a win-win deal.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Don’t Miss the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025!
Discover unbelievable discounts on laptops, TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, and more. Celebrate Republic Day with massive savings on home appliances, furniture, gadgets, beauty & health essentials, and more during Amazon sale.
See More
Don’t Miss the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025!
Discover unbelievable discounts on laptops, TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, and more. Celebrate Republic Day with massive savings on home appliances, furniture, gadgets, beauty & health essentials, and more during Amazon sale.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 06, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On