Galaxy S24 gets over a 30% price cut after S25 launch: How to buy it for around 50,000

The Galaxy S24 is now last year’s flagship, and most will overlook it in favour of the Galaxy S25—and rightly so, considering the performance boost that comes with each generation. Not to mention the slew of software upgrades. However, as things stand, the S24, in its own right, is still a great phone, and now that the S25 is out, the S24 has been discounted. On Amazon, you can get it for a really great deal with it being listed at ₹52,890. But you can get an even better deal. How? Well, read on. Galaxy S24 is similar to the S25 in more ways than one.(Reuters)

Galaxy S24 for ₹ 50,246: How to get this deal

The Galaxy S24 (8GB RAM, 128GB storage) is currently available for ₹52,890, which is significantly lower than its launch price. While there are no specific card offers, if you check out using an Amazon ICICI credit card and are a Prime member, you can avail of a 5% cashback, amounting to ₹2,644. This brings the net effective price down to ₹50,246.

At around ₹50,000, the Galaxy S24 becomes a great deal, competing with the likes of the iQOO 13 and other latest Android flagships.

Should you buy the Galaxy S24 over the Galaxy S25?

If you look closely, you’ll notice more similarities than differences between the Galaxy S24 and S25. Both phones feature exactly the same display, design, and triple-camera setup. However, the performance differs—the Exynos 2400 powering the S24 is certainly inferior to the Snapdragon 8 Elite found in the latest Galaxy S25 vanilla models and the S25 Ultra.

So, if performance is your priority, the S25 is the better choice. However, if you’re only looking to handle regular everyday tasks like social media, browsing, taking photos and videos, and replying to emails, the S24 will be just fine.

For around ₹50,000, you end up saving a significant amount over the S25 while getting virtually the same phone at a much lower price point. Additionally, most AI features introduced with the latest One UI 7 will also be coming to the S24, making it a win-win deal.