Gemini AI retro saree trend was just the start! Now, men are joining the trend with these prompts

It took less than a day for the “nano banana” edit and the Gemini AI retro saree trend to explode on Instagram. Suddenly, feeds were filled with women reimagining themselves in glossy 90s Bollywood posters. But guess what? The men aren’t staying behind. They’ve jumped right into the trend, and the results are just as striking. Join the Gemini AI retro trend with these prompts.(Gemini AI)

From moody black-and-white shots to vintage mafia looks, Google Gemini’s detailed prompts are turning regular selfies into editorial-style portraits. What began as a playful experiment has quickly snowballed into a new wave of content where men are giving their own spin to aesthetics once thought to be “only for women.”

Here’s a breakdown of the most popular Gemini AI prompts for men making waves online:

The Teacher Look

Transform the photo into a cinematic, softly lit scene of a young man in a classroom. He is leaning casually against a wooden desk, dressed in a light blue button-up shirt with the sleeves rolled up, grey tailored trousers, and a dark brown belt. His slightly wavy hair and glasses add to the intellectual mood. He holds an open book, eyes lowered in thoughtful concentration. Behind him, the blackboard and a closed door blur into the background, with stacks of books on the desk. Lighting is moody, with deep shadows and gentle highlights, evoking the timeless quality of a classic film still, complete with a muted colour palette and subtle film grain. Keep the face exactly as in the reference image.

Vintage Bollywood Mafia

Create a 1970s-inspired Bollywood frame featuring a man seated confidently on the hood of a gleaming vintage car. He is styled in a cream pinstriped blazer over matching bell-bottom trousers, paired with a dark brown open-collared shirt and polished brown formal shoes. The car has chrome details, a polished metallic finish, and wide Whitehall tires, reflecting the sunlight, setting the stage for his commanding presence. Lush green trees and hedges frame the background. The entire scene carries the warmth and swagger of retro Bollywood’s iconic mafia look.

Riverbank Relaxation

Using the reference image, depict a man with short curly hair and glasses lounging in a foldable camping chair beside a calm riverbank. His arms rest casually behind his head, legs crossed in comfort. He wears a dark green sweatshirt with light beige pants and sneakers. In front of him, a foldable black camping table holds bottled water and assorted snacks. The atmosphere should capture a serene, outdoor escape, relaxed, natural, and effortlessly candid.

Retro 90s Romance

Craft a dramatic, full-body portrait of a 22-year-old man, approximately 5’5” tall, seated stylishly on the ground against a deep wine-coloured wall. Strong shadows and a subtle sense of wind lend the scene a cinematic '90s movie vibe. He wears a coordinated wine-red retro shirt and trousers, paired with clean white sneakers. A silver watch adds polish, while he holds a single rose, completing the nostalgic, romantic look.

Black-and-White Drama

Generate a striking monochrome portrait of a man with tousled hair, a beard, and a piercing gaze. He wears a textured dark turtleneck sweater, his left hand resting lightly atop his head. The composition includes a dark vertical frame element on the left and a faint window reflection on the right. Bold contrasts of shadow and light define his features and the fabric’s texture, producing a moody, introspective atmosphere reminiscent of classic black-and-white portrait photography.

Mirror Selfie Magic

Produce an ultra-realistic mirror selfie of a stylish man in glasses. He wears a loose brown sweater layered over a crisp white T-shirt, paired with casual blue jeans and accented with a silver chain necklace. Holding a modern smartphone in one hand, he partially covers his face, while the other hand slips casually into his pocket. Warm indoor lighting casts soft, cinematic shadows, elevating the everyday selfie into an editorial-style frame.

Editorial Studio Shot

Create a dramatic editorial-style portrait of the person provided here. (face must remain identical to the reference). He stands tall in a moody studio, surrounded by drifting smoke under a sharp spotlight. His attire is a tailored slate-black suit with slim trousers, paired with a slightly unbuttoned white silk shirt. Hands in pockets, shoulders relaxed, he gazes upward with quiet confidence. The atmosphere is cinematic and bold, as though captured for a high-fashion magazine cover.

What ties all these together is the attention to detail. The prompts give accurate requirements for the lighting, styling, and atmosphere. The faces stay real, but the vibe is elevated. If the retro saree trend was about reclaiming Bollywood nostalgia for women, this wave proves men are now claiming their space too. And honestly? The aesthetics look pretty good on them.