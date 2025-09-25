Gemini will create stunning couple pre-wedding AI photos with these 5 prompts

Why spend lakhs of money for a pre-wedding photoshoot when AI can do it for free? Google Gemini has started a new couple’s trend where people are relying on the Nano Banana feature to create their pre-wedding photoshoots with creative prompts. The platform is allowing people to use their imagination, apart from paying huge money for pre-set studios and awkward poses. You just need the Gemini AI app and the right prompts to showcase a couple’s journey with AI-made pre-wedding photos. Here are 5 prompts you can try. Here are 5 creative Gemini prompts to create ideal pre-wedding photoshoot.(Gemini AI generated)

5 Gemini prompts for pre-wedding photoshoot

Prompt 1: Create a 4K HD romantic pre-wedding scene on the serene lakes of Udaipur. The couple sits in a traditional wooden boat, surrounded by calm water and palace reflections. Golden hour light adds warmth, emphasising intimacy and elegance.

Prompt 2: Create a 4K HD realistic pre-wedding photoshoot for an Indian couple, posing in front of the Taj Mahal at sunset, in a dreamy cinematic style. Both in traditional attire. The bride in a red lehenga with gold embroidery and the groom in a sherwani. Warm sunset lighting highlights the monument’s grandeur, while flower petals scatter across the courtyard.

Prompt 3: Create a 4K HD pre-wedding photoshoot for a couple in Munnar’s tea leaf plantations, clad in pastel tones and morning fog. Place them in the middle of the lush green plantation, surrounded by mist-covered hills and soft sunlight peeking through the fog. The couple should be holding hands, looking at each other lovingly, with flowing outfits. Use a cinematic tone with a dreamy, romantic atmosphere, soft focus background, and natural lighting.

Prompt 4: A couple embraces during the golden hour in a vast, open field. Bathed in the warm, soft light of the setting sun, their elegant outfits contrast beautifully with the natural, rustic landscape. The image should capture a timeless, romantic moment, full of genuine affection and peaceful joy.

Prompt 5: Create a realistic pre-wedding photoshoot for an Indian couple. Romantic beachside, pastel outfits, golden hour lighting, candid laughter. They are walking along the beach, holding hands.

The AI pre-wedding photoshoot trend with Gemini has recently started going viral alongside people posting their vintage 90s Bollywood photos, Navratri looks, garba night looks, and more. Google also revealed that Gemini Nano Banana has created over 5 million photos since its launch, which is quite a huge number.