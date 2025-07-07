Get more out of ChatGPT: 5 smart tricks to get better results

AI tools such as ChatGPT and Google Gemini have become an integral part of many people's lives. Many have been using these AI chatbots to create write-ups, solve college assignments, generate images, and summarise text for research, amongst a whole host of other things. You can get more out of ChatGPT if you use the right tricks.(Unsplash)

However, at the very same time, many still do not know how to get the best results out of these chatbots. Of course, most of it has to do with your prompting and how detailed and smartly written your prompts are. Now, based on a Reddit post by user u/stuckingood, we have curated this guide for you. Here are various tricks that you can use to get the best out of ChatGPT.

TL;DR - Summarises Text

There are many times you want to summarise your text. In this case, you write prompts like, "Please summarise this text" or "Summarise this text." Instead, you can simply write "TL;DR:" followed by any long text that you would want a summary of.

Make Your Text Sound Human

For coming up with text pieces that sound too robotic, you can simply write "humanise" before your prompt. This gets you human-like responses from the ChatGPT chatbot. It cuts down on the adjectives, reduces sensationalism, and makes your text sound more human.

Use ChatGPT Itself To Craft Prompts For Image Generation

This is something we discovered, and we have been using chatbots like ChatGPT to craft prompts to be submitted to the chatbots themselves. So, if you want an image that should look a certain way, you can describe it in rough language to the chatbot and tell it to come up with a prompt.

We have discovered that this does result in highly detailed images, and chatbots can often add details that you may not have even thought of. So, give this one a try.

ELI5 - Explain Like I'm 5

This is something that you can actually write before a query, and the chatbot will give you a simple answer that is going to be really easy to understand. This could be for the simplification of an overly complicated topic and more.

Jargonise - Makes Your Writing Sophisticated

Just as ELI5 simplifies things for you, "jargonise" can actually make your text sound more sophisticated and professional. You could perhaps use this for professional documents, presentations that might be due in office, or perhaps important emails. All you have to do is add the word "jargonise," followed by a colon, before your actual prompt or text.

