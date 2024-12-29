Get up to 78% off on best-selling water purifiers on Amazon from brands like AQUA AVIVA, HUL Pureit, Aquaguard, V-Guard

Clean drinking water is essential for maintaining the health and well-being of families and individuals. Contaminated water can lead to a host of waterborne diseases, including typhoid, hepatitis A, cholera, diarrhoea, dysentery, and amoebiasis. These illnesses pose serious risks, particularly to children and the elderly, who may have weaker immune systems. In today’s world, where pollutants, chemicals, and harmful pathogens increasingly contaminate water sources, relying on tap or untreated water is no longer a safe option. Ensure safe, clean drinking water with a reliable water purifier.

A water purifier acts as a critical safety net, ensuring that the water you consume is free from impurities, bacteria, and harmful toxins. By investing in a reliable purifier, you protect your family from preventable illnesses and promote a healthier lifestyle. Skimping on water purification can lead to dire consequences, making it a non-negotiable aspect of modern living. Prioritise safety and ensure your family drinks pure, safe water every day.

We have put together a list of 10 of the best water purifiers available on Amazon. Check them put here.

The Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier offers a comprehensive solution for clean and safe drinking water. Its advanced 10-stage purification system, including RO, UV, copper, and alkaline enhancements, ensures water is free from contaminants and enriched with essential minerals. With smart IoT features, users can monitor water quality and filter health via the UC app. The purifier boasts an 8-litre capacity and comes with a 2-year unconditional warranty, eliminating maintenance concerns during this period.

Specifications of Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier

10-stage purification: RO, UV, UF, TDS, alkaline, and copper filtration

8-litre storage capacity

Smart IoT features with UC app integration

2-year unconditional warranty covering all parts and service

Suitable for TDS levels up to 2500 ppm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Comprehensive purification system ensures high-quality water Requires active power supply to dispense water No maintenance required for 2 years, reducing ownership costs May need additional accessories for areas with high or low water pressure

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its excellent purification quality, smart features, and low maintenance, though some mention minor installation challenges.

Why choose this product?

Provides pure, enriched water with advanced purification, smart features, and a 2-year service-free experience, ensuring health and convenience.

The AQUA AVIVA 12L Water Purifier delivers clean, mineral-rich water through its advanced multi-stage purification system. Featuring RO, UV, UF, and a copper alkaline filter, it enhances water quality while maintaining essential minerals. Its TDS controller ensures compatibility with multiple water sources, making it ideal for homes and offices. With energy-saving mode and a generous 12-litre capacity, it is a reliable choice for healthy hydration.

Specifications of AQUA AVIVA 12L Multi-Stage RO Water Purifier

12-litre storage capacity

Multi-stage purification: RO, UV, UF, and copper alkaline filter

TDS controller for optimal water quality

Compatible with multiple water sources

Energy-saving mode for efficient operation

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High capacity, suitable for families or office use Requires regular maintenance for optimal performance Copper alkaline filter enhances water’s taste and mineral content May occupy more space due to its size

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

The AQUA AVIVA 12L Multi-Stage RO Water Purifier has received an average rating of 2.9 out of 5 stars from 4 reviews on Amazon.

Why choose this product?

It offers comprehensive purification with RO, UV, UF, and copper alkaline filtration, ensuring safe, mineral-rich water for your home or office.

Also read: Water Purifier for home: Buying guide to help you choose the right one for healthy and clean drinking water

The HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver ensures safe and mineral-rich drinking water with its 7-stage purification system. Offering up to 60% water savings, it’s ideal for homes prioritising sustainability. With a 10-litre capacity, it is compatible with borewell, tanker, and municipal water sources. Its sleek, black design can be used as a tabletop or wall-mounted unit, adding both functionality and style to any setting.

Specifications of HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral

7-stage purification: RO, UV, MF, and mineral enrichment

10-litre storage capacity

Saves up to 60% water during purification

Compatible with multiple water sources

Dual installation options: tabletop or wall-mounted

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High water savings reduce wastage Requires power supply for operation Mineral cartridge enhances water taste and health benefits Filter replacements may add to maintenance costs

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers commend the HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver for its excellent water quality and efficient purification, though some note maintenance costs.

Why choose this product?

It offers advanced 7-stage purification, substantial water savings, and versatile installation options, ensuring safe drinking water for your home.

The V-Guard RequPro offers a 9-stage purification system, including RO, UV, UF, and alkaline enhancement, ensuring pure and mineral-rich water. With a stainless steel storage tank and 60% water recovery, it’s both hygienic and eco-friendly. Ideal for homes, this purifier provides 100% RO-purified water with a sleek black design that complements modern kitchens. Its advanced technology and durable build make it a trusted choice for safe hydration.

Specifications of V-Guard RequPro True High Recovery RO UV UF Alkaline Water Purifier

9-stage purification with RO, UV, UF, and alkaline filter

60% water recovery, reducing wastage

Stainless steel storage tank for enhanced hygiene

Provides 100% RO-purified water

Stylish black design suitable for modern interiors

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High water recovery saves resources and reduces waste Higher initial cost compared to basic models Durable stainless steel tank prevents contamination Requires regular maintenance for optimal performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers commend the V-Guard RequPro for its reliable performance, efficient water recovery, and professional installation services.

Why choose this product?

It offers advanced 9-stage purification, high water recovery, and a hygienic stainless steel tank, ensuring safe and efficient hydration.

Also read: Best water purifiers for home in India: Top 10 purifiers that preserve essential minerals

The KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier ensures clean and mineral-rich water with its advanced purification technologies. Combining RO, UV, UF, alkaline filtration, and TDS control, it delivers safe drinking water with enhanced taste. The UV LED in the 8-litre tank keeps stored water pure. Certified by ISI and NSF, this purifier offers 20 LPH purification and includes four years of free service, making it a reliable choice for homes.

Specifications of KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier

8-litre storage tank with UV LED for hygienic water

20 LPH purification rate ensures continuous water supply

Multi-stage purification: RO, UV, UF, and alkaline filtration

TDS control retains essential minerals in water

Certified by ISI and NSF for quality assurance

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Four years of free service reduces maintenance costs Slightly bulky design may require more installation space High purification rate ideal for large families Power-dependent operation limits usage during outages

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise the KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier for its advanced purification, enhanced water taste, and reliable performance.

Why choose this product?

It offers comprehensive purification, alkaline water benefits, and certifications from ISI and NSF, ensuring safe and healthy drinking water.

The Livpure Allura Water Purifier combines advanced 8-stage purification with RO, UV, copper, and mineraliser technologies for safe, enriched drinking water. Its 7-litre tank includes in-tank UV sterilisation for constant purity. With no service cost for 2.5 years and filters included, it’s an economical choice for households. Designed for convenience and health, the Livpure Allura ensures a seamless water purification experience with enhanced taste and long-term reliability.

Specifications of Livpure Allura Water Purifier

8-stage advanced purification system

RO+UV+Copper+Mineraliser for optimal water quality

7-litre storage tank with UV sterilisation

2.5 years of no service cost (filters included)

Sleek design suitable for modern homes

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Low maintenance cost due to free service for 2.5 years Smaller 7-litre capacity may not suffice for larger families Copper and mineraliser enhance water’s health benefits Requires electricity for purification and storage operations

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate the Livpure Allura's excellent water quality, value for money, and maintenance-free operation.

Why choose this product?

It offers advanced 8-stage purification, including RO, UV, copper, and mineraliser, with 2.5 years of no service costs.

Also read: Best water purifiers in 2024: Top 10 picks for pure drinking water to keep your family healthy

The Havells Delite Kop'ere Water Purifier ensures pure and healthy drinking water with its 7-stage purification system. Featuring RO, UV, and pH balance, it enhances water quality while retaining essential minerals like copper and zinc. The durable 6.5-litre stainless steel tank maintains hygiene, and its compatibility with borewell, tanker, and municipal water sources ensures versatility. Sleek and reliable, this purifier is a perfect addition to modern households.

Specifications of Havells Delite Kop'ere Water Purifier (Black)

7-stage purification: RO, UV, and pH balance

Retains essential minerals: copper and zinc

6.5-litre stainless steel storage tank

Suitable for borewell, tanker, and municipal water sources

Stylish black design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Mineral retention improves water taste and health benefits Limited 6.5-litre capacity may not suffice for larger families Stainless steel tank ensures hygienic water storage Requires power for operation, limiting use during outages

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise the Havells Delite Kop'ere Water Purifier for its efficient purification, sleek design, and enhanced water taste.

Why choose this product?

It offers advanced 7-stage purification, pH balance, and essential minerals, ensuring safe and healthy drinking water for your family.

The Aquaguard Blaze combines innovation and efficiency with its 9-stage purification system, including RO, UV, and Active Copper technology. It offers instant hot and ambient water options with dual stainless steel tanks for hygiene. Suitable for all water sources, the purifier saves up to 60% water and features a taste adjuster for enhanced flavour. Its advanced technology ensures safe and enriched water for every household.

Specifications of Aquaguard Blaze Insta Hot & Ambient 9-Stage RO, Dual Stainless Steel Tank Water Purifier

9-stage purification with RO, UV, and Active Copper

Dual stainless steel tanks for hot and ambient water

Saves up to 60% water during purification

Taste adjuster customises water flavour

Compatible with borewell, tanker, and municipal water sources

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Instant hot water feature adds convenience Higher price point compared to basic purifiers Stainless steel tanks ensure durable and hygienic storage Power-dependent for instant hot water functionality

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate the Aquaguard Blaze Insta's efficient purification, instant hot water feature, and sleek design, enhancing kitchen convenience.

Why choose this product?

It offers advanced 9-stage purification, instant hot and ambient water, and Active Copper technology, ensuring safe and convenient hydration.

The Livpure GLO PRO++ Water Purifier offers advanced 7-stage filtration with RO, UV, and UF technologies to ensure pure, safe drinking water. With a 7-litre storage capacity, it’s ideal for homes with borewell, tanker, or municipal water sources. The sleek black design complements modern kitchens, and it comes with free standard installation. This purifier is designed to provide continuous access to clean, healthy water for families.

Specifications of Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier

7-stage purification with RO, UV, and UF

7-litre storage capacity

Free standard installation included

Suitable for borewell, tanker, and municipal water sources

Sleek black design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-quality purification for safe drinking water Limited 7-litre capacity for larger families Compact design fits well in modern kitchens Requires regular maintenance for optimal performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers commend the Livpure GLO PRO++ for its efficient purification, sleek design, and value for money.

Why choose this product?

It offers advanced 7-stage purification, including RO, UV, and UF technologies, ensuring safe and healthy drinking water for your home.

The AO Smith Z2+ Water Purifier offers 6-stage purification with 100% RO filtration, ensuring clean and safe water. Its MIN-TECH technology retains essential minerals for healthier hydration, while the under-the-counter design saves space. The 5-litre storage capacity is ideal for smaller households, and its baby-safe feature ensures water is safe for infants. This purifier is a reliable solution for safe drinking water in modern homes.

Specifications of AO Smith Z2+ Water Purifier

6-stage purification with 100% RO filtration

MIN-TECH retains essential minerals for healthier water

5-litre storage capacity

Under-the-counter design for space efficiency

Baby-safe water feature

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Retains essential minerals for improved water quality Limited 5-litre capacity may not be sufficient for larger families Compact under-the-counter design saves space Requires installation, limiting portability

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers commend the AO Smith Z2+ for its efficient purification, sleek under-the-counter design, and improved water taste.

Why choose this product?

It offers 6-stage RO purification, MIN-TECH mineral retention, and a compact under-the-counter design, ensuring safe and healthy drinking water.

Top 3 features of best water purifiers

Best Water Purifier Special Feature Product Dimensions Installation Type Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier 10-stage purification, Smart IoT features, 4-in-1 Health Booster 8L Capacity Needs No Service for 2 Years AQUA AVIVA 12L Multi-Stage RO Water Purifier Copper Alkaline Filter, TDS Controller, Energy Saving Mode 12L Storage Table Top/Wall Mountable HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral Up to 60% water savings, Exchange discount 10L Table Top/Wall Mountable V-Guard RequPro True High Recovery RO UV UF Alkaline Water Purifier 60% water recovery, 100% RO purified water Not specified Wall Mountable KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier 4 years free service, ISI & NSF certified, UV LED in tank 8L Tank Table Top/Wall Mountable Livpure Allura Water Purifier No service cost for 2.5 years, Copper+Mineralizer 7L Free Standard Installation Havells Delite Kop'ere Water Purifier pH balance, Copper+Zinc+Minerals 6.5L Stainless Steel Tank Wall Mountable Aquaguard Blaze Insta Hot & Ambient Water Purifier Instant hot water, Dual stainless steel tank, Taste adjuster Not specified Table Top/Wall Mountable Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF Water Purifier Free installation, 7L storage, Suitable for all water sources 7L Free Standard Installation AO Smith Z2+ Water Purifier MIN-TECH, Baby-safe water, 6-stage purification 5L Under the

Which is the best purification of water?

The best water purification method combines multiple technologies like RO (Reverse Osmosis), UV (Ultraviolet), UF (Ultrafiltration), and mineralisation. These ensure comprehensive filtration, removing contaminants, bacteria, viruses, and retaining essential minerals, offering safe, clean, and healthy drinking water for households.

Which is better, RO or UV?

RO (Reverse Osmosis) is better for removing dissolved salts, heavy metals, and other impurities, ensuring more thorough purification. UV (Ultraviolet) sterilises water by eliminating bacteria and viruses but doesn't remove dissolved contaminants. For comprehensive purification, RO is more effective.

Which category of water purifier is best?

The best category of water purifier is a combination of RO, UV, and UF technologies. This multi-stage purification effectively removes dissolved solids, bacteria, viruses, and other impurities, ensuring safe, clean, and healthy water, making it ideal for various water sources.

Do water purifiers really work?

Yes, water purifiers are effective when chosen according to water quality. They remove harmful contaminants like bacteria, viruses, and dissolved solids, ensuring safe drinking water. However, regular maintenance is essential to ensure their continued efficiency and optimal performance.

FAQs

FAQs on water purifiers How often should I change the filters in my water purifier? Filters should typically be changed every 6-12 months, depending on usage and water quality. Refer to the manufacturer’s guidelines for specific recommendations.

Can a water purifier remove all types of contaminants? Water purifiers with multiple filtration stages (RO, UV, UF) can remove most contaminants like bacteria, viruses, and dissolved solids, but some may need additional features for specific contaminants.

Is it necessary to install a water purifier for municipal water? While municipal water is generally treated, it may still contain chlorine, sediments, and other impurities. A water purifier ensures cleaner, safer drinking water.

Does the size of the water purifier matter? Yes, the capacity of the purifier should be suitable for your household’s water consumption. Larger families need purifiers with higher storage and filtration capacity.

How does an RO water purifier work? RO purifiers use a semipermeable membrane to remove dissolved salts, minerals, and impurities from water, providing purified water by filtering out harmful substances.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.