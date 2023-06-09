Home / Technology / Google warns employees not following hybrid policy to work from office or else…

Google warns employees not following hybrid policy to work from office or else…

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jun 09, 2023 01:53 PM IST

Earlier this week, the tech giant rolled out updated measures to be taken against staffers not working from office at least thrice a week.

Google is planning to ‘crack down’ on employees not adhering to its directive of working from office at least thrice a week, according to a report.

FILE - This Thursday, Jan. 3, 2013, file photo shows Google's headquarters in Mountain View, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

On Wednesday, Fiona Cicconi, Chief People Officer, Google, wrote to staffers stating, among other things, that ‘there’s just no substitute for coming together in person', the CNBC report said.

“Of course, not everyone believes in magical hallway conversations, but there's no question that working together in the same room makes a positive difference. Many of the products we unveiled at I/O and Google Marketing Live last month were conceived, developed and built by teams working side-by-side,” Cicconi's email read, as per CNBC.

Even remote work, she noted, will be approved ‘by exception only’.

“For those who are remote and who live near a Google office, we hope you'll consider switching to a hybrid schedule. Our offices are where you'll be most connected to our community,” Cicconi said.

Updated hybrid work policy

Also on Wednesday, the Mountain View, California-headquartered company updated its hybrid work policy. Measures now include tracking office badge attendance, confronting staffers not reporting on time or on days when they are supposed to; including attendance in employees' performance reviews, etc.

In the United States, the tech giant will hold period checks to see if people are following working from office. For other countries, executives are currently reviewing local requirements before they begin conducting checks.

Finally, if an employee still violates the policy for an extended period of time, Google's human resources team will reach out for the ‘next steps’.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

google sundar pichai
Sign out