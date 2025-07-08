Google brings new AI Search Mode in India: How it works

Google AI Mode is now rolling out to everyone, just weeks after its initial launch as a Labs experiment in English in India. The feature provides AI-powered responses and allows you to get detailed questions answered with greater nuance. It can help you explore a wide range of topics and learn complex concepts, including step-by-step how-tos. Google AI Mode now doesn't need you to sign up for Google Labs.(Google )

Google says that the launch of the AI Mode as an experiment was encouraging, and people did like the speed and quality of responses. And now the company is bringing AI Mode without any Google Labs sign-up requirements. Here are the details.

You don't need to sign up for Google Labs to use AI Mode now

Google says that AI Mode is going to roll out over the coming days, and once it does, you will see AI Mode reflect in Search and on the search bar in the Google app. This experience is going to be available in English for now.

You will be able to search for things using your voice, or you can also type. And, of course, you can submit a photo with Lens to get detailed responses, including attributed links. Plus, you can also ask follow-up questions, too, and AI Mode will remember the context.

How it works: The tech behind AI mode

AI Mode currently uses a custom version of Gemini 2.5, which is the latest version of Gemini in its large language model family. This is what comes into play behind the scenes—something that enables users to ask multifaceted questions in layers. This eliminates the need for multiple searches on Google, as you would typically do on Search.

You can now ask questions that involve a lot of detail, such as asking if your kids are a certain age, have a lot of energy, and then you can ask AI mode to suggest ways to get them moving indoors, and also add that you want them moving on hot days, without needing space and toys. Google will remember all of these details and give you answers, remembering all the details.