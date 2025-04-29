Google Maps summer travel tips: 5 essentials you must keep in mind

Google Maps has become the quintessential travel tool for many of us. People use it to scout locations, find routes, and much more. Also, over the years, Google has added several new features to the app, keeping it relevant and useful. While using Google Maps, the party of four from Hyderabad drove into a stream swollen with water near Kuruppanthara, Kerala (Representative image). (Unsplash/isaacmehegan)

With that in mind, and considering how many are now planning their summer holidays, we’ve put together a list of handy features that are sure to come in useful during your travels. Read on for the details.

Know Local Air Quality

Nowadays, when it comes to major cities and hotspots in any city, chances are the air quality might not be the best. And if you're particular about it, you can now check local air quality in that specific area. All you need to do is open the Google Maps app.

Tap on the little icon that sits below your profile. You can tap on it, and then you'll see various map types and map details. Simply select ‘Air Quality’ under map details, and here you’ll see air quality for local regions.

For instance, if you want to go to Chandni Chowk, you can tap on it, and it will reflect the local air quality.

This can come in quite handy, especially if you're considering whether to pack a mask or not.

Use Google Timeline To Track A Place You Visited

How many times has it happened that you visited a specific place while travelling, but because it was an unfamiliar city, you couldn’t recall exactly where it was? Imagine the place served really good pasta, but now you simply can’t remember where it was.

To go back and identify the place, simply open the Timeline in your Google Maps app. But it’s important that you enable this feature in the first place by adjusting your Google Maps permission settings. Using this, you can track your whereabouts from a specific day. It will show your complete activity on the map, allowing you to trace where you went and identify the location.

Check Ticket Prices For Monuments

Imagine you're visiting New Delhi and want to visit Humayun’s Tomb. In this case, you can simply search for the monument on Google Maps and scroll down to see ticket prices. You'll find official site prices as well as some third-party listings. You’ll also see information including timings and more.

Scout A Specific Place Beforehand

Keeping the Humayun’s Tomb example in mind, you can check out a location before visiting it. When you search for a place, you’ll see a 360-degree icon above the name. Tap on it to access the local Street View. You can navigate your way around using the arrows, giving you a preview of the area you’re about to visit.

You can also do the same via map details by selecting ‘Street View’. Tap on a specific street and a preview will load.

Download Maps Offline For Places Where There Is No Cellular Reception

If you're visiting an unfamiliar place and unsure about signal reception, specially in the mountains, considering many of us travel there during peak summer, you should definitely download that specific map offline.

This ensures you don’t lose your way and can navigate easily, even without cellular reception.

