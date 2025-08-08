Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel Watch 4 designs leak ahead of launch event on…

Google is preparing to introduce its Pixel 10 lineup at the “Made by Google” event on August 20. The series will include the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Days before the official unveiling, what seems to be promotional materials for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel Watch 4 have surfaced online. All three devices in the leaked content feature a Moonstone colour finish. Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel Watch 4 have appeared in leaked ads ahead of official launch.(Google )

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold: Design (Leaked)

The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold has been in the spotlight recently, following reports that its sales will start more than a month after its announcement. Despite this delay, the leaked promotional video and images provide a detailed view of the foldable phone. Shared by a reliable leaker, Evan Blass on X, the material shows the device opening to reveal its inner display with a camera cutout. The bezels around the display remain noticeable, and when folded, the device retains a small gap near the hinge, a design aspect similar to the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold. This gap is reportedly smaller than the one on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Google Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel Watch 4: Design (Leaked)

The Google Pixel 10 Pro also appears in the leaks, again in Moonstone. While the video showcases the phone’s design, most of its features have already been disclosed in earlier leaks. On the other hand, the Pixel Watch 4 promotional clip also offers a close look at its circular dial, a right-side control knob, and an additional button above it. The strap, which matches the Moonstone theme, is made of rubber.

Another image in the leak hints at a Google AI Pro offer, which would offer free access to the service for buyers of select Pixel phones. The package, priced at $239 (around Rs. 20,915), includes 2 TB of cloud storage.

Reports also suggest that the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel Watch 4, and Pixel Buds 2a will not be available for purchase until October 9, citing supply chain delays. The Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL are expected to go on sale earlier, starting August 28, shortly after the launch event.