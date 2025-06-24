Search
Tuesday, Jun 24, 2025
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold slated for major design and durability upgrade- Details

ByAishwarya Panda
Jun 24, 2025 10:56 AM IST

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is expected to offer an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It is also slated to feature a new, slimmer hinge.

Google is expected to launch the Pixel 10 series in the coming months, which will likely include the new generation foldable, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Several leaks surrounding the device have been circulated, giving us a glimpse of what Google may reveal. Earlier, we came across the Pixel 10 Pro Fold render that showcased a similar design to its predecessor. While the design profile may remain the same, new leaks about the Pixel 10 Pro Fold suggest major upgrades to the hinge and smartphone durability. Well, reportedly, the foldable could feature a new and slimmer hinge, making the smartphone look slim with a sturdy build. Additionally, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is expected to be the first foldable smartphone with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is expected to come with major design upgrades; here’s what we know so far.(OnLeaks x Android Headline)
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is expected to come with major design upgrades; here's what we know so far.(OnLeaks x Android Headline)

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold design upgrade 

According to an Android Headline report, the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold will likely feature a new hinge which is thinner. This new hinge is expected to make the in-hand feel more comfortable and make the smartphone appear slimmer. We can also expect a slight change in the size of the cover display from 6.3-inch to 6.4-inch with slimmer bezels. 

With a new hinge, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold may also offer an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, which could potentially make it the first foldable smartphone with the highest IP rating. Currently, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 offers an IP48 rating, and many other foldable phones stick to an IPX8 and IPX9 rating. However, the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 is also tipped to get an IP68 rating. Therefore, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is expected to be more durable in comparison to its predecessor and other brand foldables in the market.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold: What to expect

The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold will likely make its debut in August 2025. The official launch date is yet to be announced by Google, since we have about a month left. In terms of features and specifications, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is expected to be powered by the Tensor G5 chip, which is likely built by TSMC. Therefore, we can expect a performance boost and new AI-powered features with Android 16. Apart from the performance, the smartphone may retain similar specs as its predecessor, since it was already a major upgrade.

