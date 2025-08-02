Google Pixel 10 Pro XL 5G vs Pixel 9 Pro XL 5G: Expected upgrades, features, price, and more

Google is hosting the “Made by Google” event on August 20 to introduce the new generation of Pixel phones. This year’s Pixel 10 series is anticipated to have four models, as last years, including the Pixel 10 Pro XL 5G model that will likely have a bigger screen, battery, and upgraded camera setup. As we wait for the official launch, several rumours about the Pixel 10 series have been circulating on the internet, giving us a glimpse into what Google may unveil. If you are someone who is eyeing the new Pixel 10 Pro XL 5G model, then know what upgrades are expected in comparison to last year’s Pixel 9 Pro XL 5G model, which is still an impressive Android phone. Google Pixel 10 Pro XL 5G is expected to get upgraded performance and a bigger battery, in comparison to its predecessor.(Shaurya Sharma/HT Tech)

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL 5G vs Pixel 9 Pro XL 5G: Design and display

Last year, Google made a significant design change with the Pixel 9 series, bringing a new camera module. Now, the Pixel 10 Pro XL is expected to retain a similar design profile as the Pixel 9 Pro XL model, which will include an aluminium body, a flat screen and frame with curved edges. The dimensions are also expected to remain the same, but the new-gen is expected to be heavier, with 232 grams, due to the bigger battery. Google is also adding new colours, Moonstone and Jade.

In terms of display, the Pixel 10 Pro XL is expected to feature a similar display to its predecessor, with a 6.8-inch Super Actua display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone could also share a similar peak brightness of up to 3000nits. However, the new generation is expected to get a faster and more secure version of the ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL 5G vs Pixel 9 Pro XL 5G: Camera

The Google Pixel 10 Pro XL 5G and Pixel 9 Pro XL 5G are also likely to share the same camera features. With a 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultrawide camera, and a 48MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom.

However, there are minor upgrades we can expect, such as new Macro Focus on ultrawide camera, and up to 100x digital zoom with the telephoto lens. Apart from these changes, Google can bring some upgrades on the software front to enhance the camera performance on the Pixel 10 Pro XL.

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL 5G vs Pixel 9 Pro XL 5G: Performance and battery

The Google Pixel 10 Pro XL 5G is expected to be powered by a new Tensor G5 chipset, likely to be made by TSMC. The smartphone could also offer up to 16GB of RAM with a base storage variant of 256GB. Therefore, we can expect some major performance improvements. Whereas, the Pixel 9 Pro XL 5G is powered by the Tensor G4 chip paired with up to 16GB RAM and a base storage variant of 128GB.

In terms of lasting performance, the Pixel 10 Pro XL is expected to be backed by a 5200mAh battery that may support 39W fast charging and 23W Qi2 wireless charging. On the other hand, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is backed by a 5060mAh battery that supports 37W fast charging and 23W wireless charging.

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL 5G vs Pixel 9 Pro XL 5G: Price

As per leaked US and Canadian prices for the Pixel 10 series, we expect no major price hikes this year. However, the Pixel 9 Pro XL came with a 128GB base variant, whereas the Pixel 10 Pro XL is expected to have 256GB as a base variant. Therefore, we expect a price difference due to a change in storage options.