Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro banned in Japan, Pixel 8 and 9 at risk: Here’s why

Google has had a major setback in Japan, where a court has banned the sale of its Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones due to patent infringement. This ruling could soon affect the upcoming Pixel 8 and Pixel 9 models, which threaten Google's growing presence in the Japanese smartphone market. Google Pixel 7 and Pro smartphone sales have been banned in Japan due to patent infringement.(HT)

Google Pixel 7 Patent Dispute

The dispute centres on a technical part of 4G network communication involving the transmission of an “acknowledgement signal” or ACK between devices and base stations. This technique is protected by Japanese patent law. Although Pantech, the patent holder, no longer makes smartphones, its remaining patents continue to hold legal weight. The Tokyo District Court ruled that Google’s use of this technology violated those patents.

Furthermore, the judge criticised Google for what was described as an "insincere attitude" during the case. This criticism contributed to the court’s decision to impose a full sales ban instead of a lesser penalty or settlement.

Pixel Ban’s Impact on Market Presence

This ruling challenges Google’s growing presence in Japan, where the Pixel brand recently became the second most popular smartphone line after Apple’s iPhone. The success of the Google Pixel 7 series and the Pixel 7a helped boost the brand’s market share.

The situation may escalate as the companies behind the patent, IdeaHub and Pantech, are pushing to extend the ban to the upcoming Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 9 models. No official ruling has been made on these devices yet, but the potential for a wider ban adds pressure on Google to resolve the legal issues quickly.

Japan stands out as a strong market for Google Pixel phones outside the United States. A broader sales ban could disrupt Google’s growth in the region and might also affect customer trust.

Moreover, Google has not yet provided a detailed response to the court’s decision. The company now faces choices including appealing the ruling, negotiating licensing rights, or redesigning future phones to avoid patent conflicts. Each option carries risks, especially with the Google Pixel 9 launch expected later this year.

Currently, only the Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are banned. However, the case signals a growing trend in the tech industry, where older patents are increasingly enforced by entities that do not produce consumer products, which are creating new legal challenges for tech giants.