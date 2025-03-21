Google Pixel 9a: 3 big reasons to choose it over the iPhone 16e

Google has finally launched the Pixel 9a globally, including the Indian market. It serves as the entry point into Google's Pixel 9 series, coming in at 49,999, and even less after offers. Notably, it is much less expensive than the Pixel 9, which retails at 79,999. And what's interesting? It is also cheaper than the iPhone 16e, which was launched in February, last month. Know what the Google Pixel 9a has in store for users under Rs.50000.(Google)

Both rival devices compete in a similar pricing category, and both serve as the entry points into their respective lineups.

However, when you put aside the iOS and Android debate, there are several reasons why you should be picking the Pixel 9a over the iPhone 16. Here, we detail just that.

A 120Hz display without the notch

With the iPhone 16e, you are still getting the notch. It is the same notch that you used to see in Android phones and iPhones, which were launched before and around 2020. So, for a phone that costs ₹59,900, Apple should have given Dynamic Island instead of the notch.

As for the Pixel 9, it does opt for the more modern display. Pixel 9a doesn't get it perfect, either, with its large bezel size. But overall, it does have the better display in the form of the Google Actua Display, which has a better peak brightness and also has 120Hz refresh rate support compared to the Apple iPhone 16e.

Google's display is also a tad larger, at 6.3 inches versus 6.1 inches. So, for someone who wants a bigger display from their phone, the Pixel 9a could be a better bet.

Google's AI is in a better state compared to Apple's

Apple did promise to release Apple Intelligence features gradually with iOS 18 versions, but so far, it has been able to deliver only a few features. And most importantly, important ones, like the revamped Siri, are in the pipeline and have reportedly been delayed until a future iOS version. Even when we compare the already built-in AI features, Google definitely is packing more.

That said, Apple's iphone 16e does have its advantages with its writing tools, which are integrated directly into system apps like iMessage.

Considering Google's advancement in generative AI at large, it does seem to have the more feature-rich experience here, with flagship features like Pixel Reimagine built into the Photos app as well.

Camera versatility

With the camera setup, that simply means you only get one focal length. As you do have the fusion camera lena that lets you capture optical quality shots, but it is no replacement for a real telephoto camera.

An ultrawide shooter, alongside the main wide camera, which does feature, oh, a brand new, 48-megapixel main wide camera, alongside a 13-megapixel ultrawide.

There is more versatility with the Pixel 9a's camera compared to the iPhone 16e. That being said, it's interesting to note that both phones are missing features like the video blur mode on the Pixel 9a and the Cinematic mode on the iPhone. And if you want one of these, you will have to splurge for the more expensive counterparts like the Pixel 9 or the iPhone 16.

But at least, if you're comparing both phones, you will certainly have more versatility with the Pixel 9 while shooting out and about.

Also, you can't discount Google's computational science algorithms when it comes to photography, as it has been able to consistently provide good-looking, contrasty images that are social media-ready