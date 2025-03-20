Google Pixel 9a launched in India at Rs.49999: Know about, specs, features, and more

This year, Google’s Pixel A series comes a few months early as it mostly launched before or at the Google I/O event in May. Since the Pixel 9 series arrived a little early, it made sense for the Pixel 9a model to launch in March. Now, after months of speculation and rumours, the Google Pixel 9a has been launched officially with an in-house Tensor G4 chipset, priced at only Rs.49999. Alongside the hardware upgrade, the smartphone has received some design refinements which has been gaining popularity among Google fans, as it is slightly different from what it usually offers. Therefore, if you are searching for a feature-filled and powerful mid-ranger with flagship capabilities, then Google Pixel 9a could be the right choice for you. Know what the smartphone has to offer. Know what the Google Pixel 9a has in store for users under Rs.50000.(Google)

Google Pixel 9a: Specs and features

Google’s affordable flagship phone, the Pixel 9a is here with some new features and upgraded specifications. This year, the tech giant has slightly changed the design of the smartphone by removing its signature camera bar. The smartphone has become more durable with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. Pixel 9a features a bigger 6.3-inch Actua pOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2700nits peak brightness, making the device 35% brighter than Pixel 8a. The smartphone is powered by a Google Tensor G4 chipset paired with Titan M2 security chip.

The Pixel 9a comes with several Google AI features such as Gemini AI, Circle to Search, Magic Eraser, Audio Magic Erase, and more for a seamless AI experience. It features a dual camera setup that consists of a 48MP main camera and a 13MP ultrawide lens. On the front, it features a 13MP selfie camera. It is backed by a 5100mAh battery that comes with 33W wired charging support.

The Pixel 9a will run on Android 15 out of the box and Google will be providing 7 years of OS updates and Pixel Drops, providing long-term support to Pixel 9a users.

Google Pixel 9a: Price and availability

The Google Pixel 9a will come in two new colours: Peony and Iris, it will also come in Porcelain and Obsidian. The Google Pixel 9a is priced at Rs.49999 for the 8+128GB storage variant. The 8+256GB storage model is priced at ₹56999. Google is also providing Rs.3,000 cashback and 24-month no-cost EMI with select banking partners. The smartphone will be available to purchase from April 2025 from Flipkart.