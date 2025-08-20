Google's big price cut on Pixel 9 Pro XL after Pixel 10 Pro XL launch, here's how much it costs now

Google has officially launched the Pixel 10 series in India, introducing the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL and Pixel 10 Pro Fold as its latest premium smartphones. The new lineup comes with significant upgrades in design, performance, and camera capabilities, powered by the all-new Tensor G5 chipset. Pixel 10 Pro XL price in India is ₹1,24,999 and it is now sitting at the top of the lineup, Google has slashed the price of its predecessor, the Pixel 9 Pro XL, in India to attract buyers who still want a flagship experience at a lower cost. The Pixel 10 series launch in India has generated strong buzz, with pre-orders already live through Flipkart and Google official store. Meanwhile, the Pixel 9 Pro XL continues to remain a popular option for users who prefer value for money, especially now after the official price cut. Google Pixel 9 Pro XL looks quite similar to the newly launched Google Pixel 10 Pro XL.(Shaurya Sharma/HT Tech)

Pixel 9 Pro XL: New Price in India

Following the Pixel 10 Pro XL launch at ₹1,24,999, Google has reduced the price of the Pixel 9 Pro XL in India. The smartphone, which was launched at ₹1,24,999, is now available at ₹1,04,999 on Flipkart, marking a massive ₹20,000 discount. It is worth noting that on the Google official store Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is priced at ₹1,14,999.

Why the Price Cut Matters

The price revision makes the Pixel 9 Pro XL one of the most competitive flagship options under ₹1,05,000. It continues to offer a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display, Tensor G4 processor, and a versatile triple-camera setup, features that still hold strong against current rivals like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and iPhone 16 Pro.

Availability

The new price of the Pixel 9 Pro XL is now live on Flipkart, Google’s online store, and authorised offline retailers. Additional exchange offers and bank discounts could push the effective price even lower for interested buyers.