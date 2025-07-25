Google's “Try it on” AI tool lets you try clothes virtually and track the best deals

How often does it happen that we spot an outfit online, but when we try it on, it just doesn’t look like how we imagined it? Google seems to resonate with our struggle and is stepping in with a tech-savvy solution. On Thursday, the company rolled out a new AI-powered feature that lets you virtually try on clothes before buying them. The new "Try it on" AI tool by Google has been launched in the U.S.(Unsplash)

Available now in the US, the new Try It On feature works across Google Search, Shopping, and even product results on Google Images. All you need to do is tap the “Try it on” icon on eligible listings, upload a full-length photo, and within moments, you’ll see a realistic AI render of yourself wearing that outfit.

“You can scroll through other looks you’ve tried, save your favourites, or share them with friends before making the call,” a Google spokesperson confirmed.

Google previously tested a similar technology through its experimental app Doppl, which takes things a step further by generating AI videos to showcase outfit movement. While Doppl is designed for in-depth style exploration, the integrated feature within Google Shopping makes it easy for casual browsers to get a quick, personalised preview.

Price tracking gets personal

In addition to the try-on tool, Google is enhancing how users keep tabs on prices. With the new price tracking feature, you can now set alerts not just for specific items, but also specify the size, colour and most importantly, your budget.

“No more constantly checking to see if that bag you’re eyeing is finally at the right price,” said Danielle Buckley, Director of Consumer Shopping at Google. “We’ll notify you the moment there’s a deal that meets your exact criteria.”

This personalised price tracking is powered by Google’s Shopping Graph, which is a massive AI-enhanced index of more than 50 billion products from across the web. The alerts aim to make online shopping smarter and far less stressful.

What is Google’s next move? A personal AI stylist?

Google is also planning to turn Search into your personal stylist and interior decorator. Rolling out this fall in the US, the new AI Mode will let users explore fashion and decor inspiration tailored to specific themes, occasions, or vibes. For instance “a green dress for a garden party” or “cosy minimalism for a bedroom revamp.”

Powered by generative AI and Google’s massive Shopping Graph, the tool will present curated visual ideas alongside shoppable product suggestions, making it easier to go from inspo to add to cart in seconds.

It’s all part of Google’s broader push to make online shopping not just more personalised, but more delightful. From trying on outfits virtually to setting custom price alerts, Google is giving users smarter tools to shop with confidence, and maybe even resist those impulsive “just because” purchases.