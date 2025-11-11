Grab 67% off on 65 inch TVs: Expansive viewing with top picks from LG, Samsung, TCL, and more
Published on: Nov 11, 2025 04:12 pm IST
Top brands drop prices on their best 65-inch TVs - find out which models pack premium visuals, sound, and value.
Our Pick
Trusted brand
Great reviews
Max discount
Premium choice
Looks great
Feature-loaded
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Trusted brandLG 164 cm (65 inches) UA82 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS LED TV 65UA82006LA View Details
|
₹59,990
|
|
|
Great reviewsSamsung 163 cm (65 inches) Crystal 4K Vista Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA65UE81AFULXL View Details
|
₹57,990
|
|
|
Max discountTCL 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 65C61B (Black) View Details
|
₹54,990
|
|
|
VW 165 cm (65 inches) Pro Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV VW65GQ1 View Details
|
₹34,999
|
|
|
Premium choiceSony BRAVIA 3 Series 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-65S30B (Black) View Details
|
₹87,990
|
|
|
Vu 164cm (65 inches) Vibe Series 4K QLED Smart Google TV 65VIBE-DV View Details
|
₹51,990
|
|
|
Looks greatTOSHIBA 164 cm (65 inches) C380RP Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 65C380RP View Details
|
₹44,499
|
|
|
Feature-loadedVU 164cm (65 inches) GloQLED Series 4K QLED Smart Google TV 65GLOQLED25 View Details
|
₹43,390
|
|
|
Hisense 164 cm (65 inches) E6N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 65E6N (Black) View Details
|
₹41,999
|
|
|
Vu 164cm (65 inches) Masterpiece Frame Series 4K QLED TV 65MASTERPIECE (Armani Gold) View Details
|
₹56,990
|
|
|
TCL 164 cm (65 inches) Metallic Bezel Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 65V6C (Black) View Details
|
₹45,990
|
|
|
TOSHIBA 164 cm (65 inches) M550NP Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 65M550NP View Details
|
₹49,999
|
|
View More Products