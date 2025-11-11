Grab 67% off on 65 inch TVs: Expansive viewing with top picks from LG, Samsung, TCL, and more

Big screens, bold colours, and real savings - this round of 65-inch TVs feels different. You’ll see LG, Samsung, Sony, TCL, Vu, Toshiba, and Hisense each pushing true 4K quality, punchy sound, and streaming features that actually make binging effortless. The difference isn’t just the specs. QLED panels handle sunlight, Google TV and voice assistants cut the clunky remotes, and fast refresh rates keep gaming sharp - all in models priced far below what you’d expect. Living rooms across India are getting a genuine upgrade with TVs that finally keep up with busy households, sports fanatics, and late-night Netflix dynamos. The flood of discounts makes it the perfect time to go big, swap out old screens, and bring home visuals and audio that weren’t possible just a few years back. This is what a real home entertainment leap looks like. Find out why these ultra-large TVs are winning over content lovers and deal hunters this season.

The LG 65-inch UA82 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS LED TV features a huge, detail-rich panel paired with the responsive α7 AI 4K processor. Vibrant colour and real, deep contrast come alive with HDR10, while the 20W Dolby Atmos output means movies and sports sound full and clear. You’ll get a smooth webOS interface, built-in voice control, and gaming-friendly features like low-latency mode. Want app access and easy streaming? Just connect with HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, or Bluetooth - this is a proper living room upgrade.

The Samsung 65-inch Crystal 4K Vista TV offers a massive UHD panel with sharp colour, clear contrast, and smooth 50Hz playback. You get three HDMI ports, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, and handy smart features like voice assistants, app access, and mobile mirroring. The TV supports HDR10+, has a slim, modern design, and uses Samsung’s Crystal Processor 4K for upscaling everyday content. Dolby sound, Q-Symphony, and handy integration with both Alexa and Google Assistant make this a strong family or entertainment pick.

The TCL 65-inch C61B QLED TV gives you crisp 4K visuals with Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate for sports or gaming. There’s 35W of punchy sound from Onkyo speakers, Google TV for intuitive streaming, and tons of storage for apps. The TV supports hands-free voice control, easy connectivity via HDMI, USB, and Wi-Fi, plus a modern slim design that matches a big living room. The two-year warranty is great for longer use.

The VW Pro Series 65-inch 4K QLED TV features a vibrant 10-bit panel with HDR10 and full-array local dimming for deeper blacks. With Google TV built in, you get quick access to all major streaming apps, hands-free voice control, and wireless casting baked in. Sound stands out thanks to a 48W 2.1 channel system with a subwoofer. You also get three HDMI ports (with eARC), dual-band Wi-Fi, and a sleek bezel-less look that fits modern living rooms.

The Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 65-inch 4K TV uses the X1 processor and Triluminos Pro display for realistic, sharp visuals and accurate colours. You get smart Google TV with a built-in mic, voice controls, Chromecast, and support for Apple AirPlay and Alexa. There are four HDMI ports, two USB slots, 20W Dolby Atmos speakers with bass reflex, and a gamer-friendly ALLM mode. The sleek black LED panel runs at 60Hz and the TV comes with a one-year warranty.

The Vu 65-inch Vibe Series 4K QLED TV is a feature-rich big-screen upgrade. This TV has a QLED panel for vivid colours, 400 nits of brightness, and Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG for enhanced clarity and contrast. Its integrated 88W soundbar with Dolby Atmos delivers punchy, room-filling audio. You’ll find Google TV, an AI processor, MEMC motion enhancement, HDMI 2.1, and handy voice remote controls. All major streaming apps are supported, and the TV has a sleek, modern design for most living rooms.

The Toshiba 65-inch C380RP Series 4K TV gives you sharp LED visuals with HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and AI upscaling for impressive clarity. The REGZA Engine optimises colours and contrast, and Dolby Atmos speakers provide immersive sound. You get three HDMI 2.1 ports, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and support for all major streaming apps on the fast VIDAA smart TV interface. Handy voice controls and a two-year warranty round out the package. This is a solid pick for budget-conscious large-screen buyers.

The Vu 65-inch GloQLED Series 4K TV gives you a sharp QLED panel with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG for rich colours and great clarity. It has Google TV built in, so you get a modern streaming experience, smart search, and app access right out of the box. The TV supports HDMI 2.1 for smoother gaming, MEMC for motion clarity, and a handy ActiVoice remote. With Dolby Atmos audio, a choice of Cinema/Cricket modes, and robust wireless options, it’s an all-round 4K upgrade.

The Hisense E6N Series 65-inch 4K TV has a sharp LED panel with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and a 4K AI upscaler for clearer detail. It comes with Google TV, a handy voice remote, Bluetooth 5.3, and strong app support. You get three HDMI ports (including eARC), dual-band Wi-Fi, full-array backlighting, and Game Mode Plus with VRR and ALLM. The 24W speakers have DTS Virtual X and Dolby Digital for balanced sound. It’s a dependable option for a home entertainment upgrade.

The Vu Masterpiece Frame 65-inch QLED TV stands out with a 144Hz QLED panel, 800 nits peak brightness, and Quantum Dot tech for ultra-bright, rich colour. Its Armani Gold frame and frameless design make a statement in any room. Key features include Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 124W 2.1.2 channel sound with built-in subwoofer, and Game Mode Pro for smooth, high-refresh gaming. The TV offers advanced AI upscaling, smart art mode, Google TV, ample ports, and quick remote access to Netflix, Prime Video, and more.

The TCL 65-inch Metallic Bezel Less Series 4K TV features a slim HVA panel with 100% Color Volume Plus, HDR10 support, and MEMC for clearer movement. This TV uses the AiPQ processor for punchy visuals and has Google TV built in for a seamless streaming experience. You’ll find Dolby Atmos, DTS-X sound, three HDMI ports, Wi-Fi 5, and a solid 24W speaker setup. It has a modern, bezel-less design, wide 178° viewing angle, 2GB RAM, and a generous two-year warranty.

The Toshiba M550NP Series 65-inch QLED Google TV offers a bright Quantum Dot display, full-array local dimming, and 400 nits for impressive clarity. You get Dolby Vision, HDR10+, AI 4K upscaling, and sharp REGZA picture processing. Sound is strong - 49W 2.1 channel output with a REGZA bass woofer and Dolby Atmos support. The TV has hands-free Google TV, far-field voice control, Game and Filmmaker modes, three HDMI ports, and wide app support. It’s a full-featured, premium QLED at a mid-range price.

FAQs on 65 inch TVs Is a 65-inch TV too big for my living room? Best for rooms over 12 feet wide; suits larger sofas and open layouts.

What resolution should I expect on a 65-inch TV? 4K (3840x2160) is standard for sharpness and detail—avoid Full HD at this size.

Do I need smart TV features? Most 65-inch TVs have smart platforms; they simplify streaming and app access without extra boxes.

Which panel type is better: QLED or LED? QLED gives brighter colours and contrast; LED models cost less but may show duller visuals.

How far should I sit from a 65-inch TV? Ideal viewing distance is 8–10 feet for comfortable, immersive watching.

